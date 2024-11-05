Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kendrick Sampson Urges Voters to Focus on Local Issues on Election Day

Kendrick Sampson Vote on Local Issues ... That's Where It Counts!!!

Kendrick Sampson is urging folks not to get stressed about the top-of-the-ticket choices on Election Day -- instead, he's encouraging voters to focus on local issues.

We caught up with the actor and activist ... and he tells us people often get distracted by the theatrics of the Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump showdown ... and forget they hold the power to change their local communities.

Check out the clip, 'cause Kendrick lists the ways people can make a real difference in what's happening right in their own neighborhoods, on their own streets.

Kendrick tells us he's hitting the road on a mini tour to rural Southern areas to educate and motivate voters -- he's primarily focused on these regions because there's been a lot of purging of voter rolls happening ... and he wants to combat tactics that lead folks to vote out of fear, or sit out the election altogether.

For those feeling scared to vote and make their voices heard, Kendrick's got a message -- there's power in numbers, so grab your squad and hit the polls together!