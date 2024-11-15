Dominick Cruz Breaks Down UFC 309 Main Event, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is just one day away ... and future Hall of Famer, Dominick Cruz, is breaking down the fight, dubbed by many the greatest heavyweight bout in UFC history!

Dom talked to TMZ Sports on Friday -- just hours before Jones and Miocic will battle in the UFC 309 main event at Madison Square Garden in NYC -- and he believes either man could potentially win the fight.

Miocic is 42 years old and has a 20-4 record, including victories over Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier, Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum, and more.

Jones is 37 years old and is 27-1. The lone loss -- a BS disqualification in 2009. Jon has beaten the likes of D.C., Glover Teixeira, Alexander Gustafsson, Chael Sonnen (the American Gangster's still undefeated), Vitor Belfort, Rashad Evans, Lyoto Machida, and more.

Cruz points out Jon is only fighting for the second time as a heavyweight (Jones' legendary run came as a light heavyweight) ... and he's coming off a torn bicep, a serious injury.

In his lone heavyweight fight, Bones dominated Ciryl Gane ... handing him just the second defeat of his career.

Stipe, too, has faced adversity. Miocic has dealt with injuries, and hasn't fought since March 2021 (he lost to Ngannou).

Cruz, who personally dealt with long layoffs due to injury, talks about potential "ring rust" for the former heavyweight champ.