Jenna Jameson Laughs Off Potential Porn Ban Under Donald Trump Presidency

Jenna Jameson Trump Banning Porn? I Doubt It!!!

Jenna Jameson ain't sweating the porn industry’s future under Donald Trump’s presidency.

We pressed the former adult star about Project 2025 -- the conservative playbook set to roll out when Trump takes office again in January -- with one of its goals being a ban on pornography in the U.S ... but Jenna’s not buying it, saying she doubts it’ll ever happen.

Check out the video -- Jenna practically laughs off the idea of wiping out porn in America, pointing out that everyone’s got a "guilty pleasure," making a total ban nearly impossible.

Aside from the porn chat, Jenna shared some good news about her health. After a tough 2022 that saw her spend months in the hospital -- and even get a mistaken "one year to live" diagnosis -- she’s clearly doing much better now.

At the end of the day, Jenna’s looking great and even dropped some solid advice for anyone going through it.

