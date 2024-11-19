Jenna Jameson Laughs Off Potential Porn Ban Under Donald Trump Presidency

Play video content TMZ.com

Jenna Jameson ain't sweating the porn industry’s future under Donald Trump’s presidency.

We pressed the former adult star about Project 2025 -- the conservative playbook set to roll out when Trump takes office again in January -- with one of its goals being a ban on pornography in the U.S ... but Jenna’s not buying it, saying she doubts it’ll ever happen.

Check out the video -- Jenna practically laughs off the idea of wiping out porn in America, pointing out that everyone’s got a "guilty pleasure," making a total ban nearly impossible.

Aside from the porn chat, Jenna shared some good news about her health. After a tough 2022 that saw her spend months in the hospital -- and even get a mistaken "one year to live" diagnosis -- she’s clearly doing much better now.