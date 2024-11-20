CrossFit Suspends Open-Water Swimming Events Indefinitely After Lazar Dukic Drowning

CrossFit is making some big changes in the wake of the drowning of Lazar Dukic ... announcing Wednesday it's suspending open-water swimming events at its Games indefinitely.

The move is one of several the org. is promising to implement following the tragedy that occurred at the Aug. 8 CrossFit Games in Fort Worth, Texas.

If you look to the far right you can see what looks to be a spectator jump in the water. Hearing Lazar is still missing. Hope everybody’s okay, scary stuff. #crossfit #crossfitgames #runswim pic.twitter.com/WbnNnsCphO — Cameron Hogg (@Camhogg70) August 8, 2024 @Camhogg70

You'll recall, Dukic was competing in Marine Creek Lake ... when he suddenly went under water and never emerged. He was just 28 years old.

CrossFit stated Wednesday the ordeal continues to weigh "heavily on us" ... and following an investigation into the matter, its swimming events at the Games for foreseeable future will now "take place in highly-controlled environments, such as pools, where safety teams can closely monitor every athlete."

Additionally, CrossFit announced it's hiring a leader of safety, as well as establishing a Safety Advisory Board. The organization also vowed to enhance pre-event rehearsels and beef up emergency resources. It, too, will expand its current mental health and emotional support resources.

"These changes reflect CrossFit's continued commitment to safety," the org. said. "We are confident these adjustments will enhance our ability to respond swiftly and effectively in any situation while fostering a safer environment for all athletes and event participants."