Jay Leno Ditches Eye Patch, Takes McLaren for a Spin After Nasty Fall

Jay Leno isn’t letting a gnarly facial injury slow him down -- he was spotted living it up, cruising around L.A. in his fancy McLaren like a total boss.

Check out this clip of Jay pulling over in his flashy orange McLaren sports car to give a health update -- explaining he ditched the eye patch he was rocking earlier this week ... because his eye finally opened up after being swollen shut.

Despite the good news, Jay was still sporting a massive black-and-blue bruise on his face, and he had his arm in a sling while out and about later Tuesday.

Still, Jay seemed in great spirits cruising in his McLaren, so it’s safe to say he’s on the fast track to recovery -- literally and figuratively!

ICYMI, Jay spilled the tea to TMZ about his accident -- he was staying at a hotel before a show recently, and decided to take a "shortcut" to a restaurant about a mile away, which ended with him tumbling down a hill. He then performed that night ... before he went to the hospital.

