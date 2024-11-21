TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

While Black Friday is right around the corner ... major sales have already begun on Amazon!

This year, the online retailer is sharing 12 full days of savings .. meaning you can score huge discounts from today all the way through December 2. You'll save big bucks on big ticket items, from laptops to big screen TVs, and get them delivered to your front door in no time at all thanks to Amazon Prime shipping.

Whether you're shopping for friends, family or yourself this Black Friday ... be sure to catch all the biggest and best deals of the year before they're all gone!

If you're planning on spending a lot of time in the kitchen this season, you might want to pick up the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Bundle .

This stainless steel device is durable and built-to-last, featuring 59 touchpoints around the mixer bowl for optimal mixing results. The tilt-head design offers cooks better access to the bowl, allowing for greater ease of adding ingredients. With 10 different speeds and a 5-quart bowl, this device can handle nearly any task or recipe.

Plus, the bundle comes with a Flex Edge Beater which reduces mixing time and the need to scrape ingredients down the side of the bowl.

"I use this thing for everything. I was getting soreness in my arms from hand mixing thick batters or mixing for long periods of time and this mixer does all the hard work so I don't have to. I haven't had any issues with it so far…Everything is perfect," one five-star reviewer wrote.

If you’re already thinking about your New Year’s resolutions, it may be time to invest in a Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike .

The iconic exercise bike allows you to build your own workout, no matter what your skill level is, and comes equipped with a 24” HD touchscreen, allowing you to follow guided classes or just stream your favorite show. Its compact size also means it’ll work in small spaces and can be stored easily -- it only needs the same amount of space as a small yoga mat!

One happy customer shared, “The Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike has truly transformed my fitness routine, and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. This bike is not just a piece of exercise equipment; it's a comprehensive fitness experience that has exceeded my expectations in every way.”

The BISSELL Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner may be small but it’s definitely mighty!

This lightweight cleaning machine is perfect for all those small and difficult to clean messes around the house -- from dirty paw prints on the carpet to a coffee stain on the couch. With powerful suction and scrubbing power, it can clean up even the most difficult mess.

“I am AMAZED by this thing. The amount of stain, grime and dirt I’ve gotten up is incredible. I thought I would have to reupholster my dining room table chairs after my 5-year-old has abused them, but except for a few grease stains, it got up everything and seeing how dirty the water is is so satisfying,” one reviewer wrote on Amazon.

Upgrade your screens for football season with the SAMSUNG 75” Neo QLED 4K Quantum HDR TV .

This big screen television is guaranteed to offer stellar picture quality and an incredible watching experience thanks to 4K color and contrast with Neo Quantum HDR and ultra-precise Quantum Matrix Mini LEDs. You’ll feel like you're right in on the action with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ which tracks the action from all corners. And there won’t be a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology!

One five-star reviewer wrote: “Honestly, it’s the nicest TV we own, and we have a few between our home and our lake house. I think the price when bought on sale around the holidays is a great price proposition for excellent picture quality, features and size and the cost.”

Experience a deep tissue massage right from the comfort of your own home with the TheraGun Prime !

This simplified smart percussive therapy device is made to relieve aches, reduce tightness, and enhance recovery post workout sessions. With five built-in muscle massager speeds and four high-quality foam attachments, there’s always a setting to fit your needs. That includes the Standard Ball and Dampener as well as the Thumb for trigger points and lower back pain relief, and the Cone as a foot and hand massager.

“Every PT office uses this product, so why shouldn’t I at home? This machine is great. The battery is better than expected, and the attachments are amazing. I am an avid workout advocate, so I wanted something that could dig deep without paying for a deep tissue massage, this is easily the best replacement,” one happy customer shared.

If you’re in the market for a new computer, this HP 14” Laptop has everything you need.

This compact computer features a 12th Generation Intel Core processor, distributing performance where you need it the most. Plus, with the 256 GB SSD storage, you’ll get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive, and the 8 GB RAM memory will allow you to enjoy higher bandwidth.

And if you’re always on the go, HP Fast Charge will take you from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes and the HP True Vision HD Camera will make sure you’re always video chatting with vibrant clarity, even in low light.

“This laptop is great. Switching back to Windows from a Chromebook was a great decision for me right now. This computer is fast and is a great size. Great value for the money,” one reviewer shared.

Who needs a bartender when you have the Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine !

Whip up endless craft cocktails like a pro in the comfort of your own home -- with no need to even measure or pour anything. Simply insert a cocktail capsule, crafted by a master mixologist, select your preferred strength, and press mix. In seconds, you’ll have a delectable cocktail with no need for all the hassle of stocking a fully-equipped bar!

One five-star reviewer wrote: “This is the Keurig of cocktails and it is perfect whether you entertain or just want a drink in the evening to relax. It is so easy to use, the drinks are strong (even on the light setting) and delicious! If you can make coffee you can make a cocktail!”

Whatever way you like your brew, Ninja Hot & Iced XL Coffee Maker has got you covered.

This machine comes ready to craft four different coffee styles -- classic, rich, over ice, and cold brew -- with no pods required. Unlike other coffee makers, you can get smooth, fresh cold brew in as little as 10 minutes and iced coffee that never tastes watered down. Plus, it comes in a bundle deal including a 12-cup glass carafe, permanent filter, and Ninja Smart Scoop.

One happy customer wrote: “One of the best coffee makers I’ve ever had. It’s got you covered on a simple cup of coffee, an entire pot, cold brewed coffee, iced coffee, strong cup, strong pot!! It’s well built, easy to use and even comes with a recipe for any setting…Not one regret with this purchase, I was able to replace my espresso machine and regular coffee maker with this one.”

Leave the cleaning up to your iRobot Roomba Vac Essential Robot !

With a 3-stage cleaning system, this Roomba provides three levels of powerful suction for a custom clean on carpets and hard floors. It’ll maneuver your home like a pro using its smart navigation and sensors to methodically clean in neat rows while avoiding obstacles like furniture and stairs. And its sleek, low-profile design allows it to slide into tighter spots to grab dust and dirt, while the Edge-Sweeping Brush gets into your edges and corners.

This Roomba can clean for up to 120 minutes on a single charge and when its battery is low, it automatically returns to its charging station to recharge.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “The Roomba has greatly reduced my need to do frequent vacuuming and now I can get away with a deep clean vacuum job once every other week. It has been a mental health and sinus saver and I'm so glad I bought it!”

Blending is easier than ever with the new Vitamix Propel 750 Blender .

This updated blender combines all the classic features of a Vitamix, but adds the convenience of preset options. This includes five settings, the most ever offered by Vitamix -- from smoothies to hot soup to frozen dessert and even dips & spreads. It also features a Self-Cleaning program to make cleanup easy in 60 seconds or less.

“Bought this product on sale, and it was worth the investment. It blends better than any other blender that I have had. Its multiple options allow for anything from smoothies to purees. I love that I can make soup with this blender. It has plenty of power and a large enough volume to make plenty for a small household. It is also easy to clean! If it is on sale, and you need a better blender, I definitely recommend it,” one satisfied customer wrote.

If your screen is just too small, consider upgrading to the SAMSUNG 27” ViewFinity S9 Series Computer Monitor .

This 5K monitor can be connected to both Windows and Mac devices, and with 218 pixels per inch, it provides incredible detail. Plus, the matte display drastically reduces light reflections and the Intelligent Eye Care feature automatically optimizes brightness, reduces blue light, and eliminates screen flickering.

One five-star reviewer shared: “My wife is a graphic designer, and this monitor does the trick. Its aesthetic goes well with her Mac and has the same functionality as a Samsung TV. Shop around for the best pricing. I recommend it.”

