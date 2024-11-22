Teen Rodeo Champ Fighting For Life After Bull Stomped Him, Suffered Collapsed Lungs

Teen rodeo champ Walker Smith is fighting for his life in a hospital after the 17-year-old bull rider was stopped by the raging animal, stomping on his chest and collapsing both his lungs.

The frightening accident happened last Friday when Smith -- the 2022 Junior Bull Riding Champion -- rode a bull at the Space Coast State Fair in Melbourne, Florida.

During his three-second ride, the bull bucked, sending the teenager to the ground ... when the 1,200+ pound bull trampled him.

Smith, who started riding bulls at 12 years old, walked off ... but was then airlifted to the hospital with two collapsed lungs and brain bleeding.

Smith's father, former bull rider Daniel Smith, provided updates in an emotional video, saying his boy was on a ventilator, had several mini-strokes, and wasn't moving his arms or legs.

"He's still fighting," Daniel cried, "But he'll get there. He's strong."

There may be some reason for hope ... dad says Walker has made "some good strides," though he still has a long journey ahead.