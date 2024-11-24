Idina Menzel -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Idina Menzel's looks over the years will never "EVER BRING me YOU DOWN!"

Here is a 32-year-old version of the wickedly beautiful star rockin' some "Wicked" merch in Times Square back in 2003 (left). This was the year she debuted the iconic character Elphaba on Broadway's "Wicked."

And more than two decades later, Menzel recently looked stunning and turned heads during the "Wicked" premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles (right).

Needless to say, Idina is bringin' some serious magic to her endless beauty ... enough to make you green with envy!

The question here is, Good Genes or Good Docs?!