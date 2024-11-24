Stars Who Slay Gladiator Fashion ... All Toga-ther!

Gladiator fashion is popping off in Hollywood with these stars showin' out in gladiator sandals, chainmail, crowns and cuffs! They may just be giving Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal a run for their gold coins 😜!

Suited up in shining armor, don't mess with celebs like Chappell Roan who slayed a silver chainmail dress, while 'Love Island'-ers Kendall Washington, Kaylor Martin, Liv Walker and Kenny Rodriguez struck gold as hot Dames and knights!

It was toga time for Avani Gregg who topped off her 'fit with a silver leaf crown and owned the throne!