Amazon's Black Friday Deals on Alix Earle's Favorite Things

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Alix Earle is sharing all of her favorite products on her very own Amazon storefront ... just in time for the company's killer Black Friday deals!

The influencer's storefront is filled with products for yourself, your friends and family this year ... whether for the holidays or just for fun ... including tree choices, UGGs, glassware, hair products, makeup and more!

The coveted Dyson hair dryer is more than 20% off during this early Black Friday sald!

The hair dryer has four heat settings -- one for fast drying and styling, regular drying, cooling and diffusing and then a constant cold to set hair after styling. Plus, it also has three speed settings and magnetic attachments.

"I absolutely love my Dyson hair dryer! It has completely transformed my hair routine. Not only does it dry my hair in half the time, but it also leaves my hair feeling smoother and looking shinier," one five-star reviewer wrote.

"The shine and texture you get from this dryer is unlike any other," another added.

Get the dewy skin you've been dreaming of with Youth To The People Superberry Glow Dream Mask.

Experience the ultimate hydrating radiance boost with the Allure Best of Beauty Hydrate + Glow Overnight Face Mask. Working to deeply hydrate, brighten and plump your skin, all in a nights sleep.

Formulated with hyaluronic acid for vital hydration, your skin will be left feeling softer than ever before with this mask, which has been priced down 20% just in time for Black Friday!

One five-star reviewer called this masked perfect for dry skin, writing, "I have actually started to use this as my daily moisturizer. I live in a very dry area and use this morning and night. It works well under my makeup. It's definitely pricey especially for how much I use but it is worth it."

Get your beauty sleep in Victoria's Secret Satin PJ Short Set.

This glossy set features a short-sleeve button-up and matching shorts. Finished with a chest pocket, notch collar, and decorative piping, this set includes a matching top and bottom.

An easy fit, these PJ are relaxed and drape-y fit, making them a best-seller and a must-have for your closet. VS paid attention to the little details with this set as well, with each pair of PJS coming complete with an embroidered logo and shorts with a 3" inseam that feature a drawstring tie waist.

"Very comfortable and true to fit," one satisfied customer wrote.

Get ready to deck the halls with Govee's Permanent Outdoor Lights -- which are good to keep up all year long!

Durable for outdoor use, these lights are made with anti-UV material, making them waterproof and long-lasting, with the lights able for use for up to 50,000 hours and work in temperatures as low as -4°F and as high as 140°F.

In addition to being simple to install, customers can use the Govee Home App to control colors of each outdoor light independently and set a timer to light up their outdoor decor. The lights can also be paired with Alexa and Google Assistant for smart voice control.

"The settings are unbelievable, very unique. There is something for every season and occasion!" one five-star reviewer wrote. "The set up was easy, and will withstand the wind way better than traditional outdoor lights!"

Make sleep the simplest part of your self-care routine with the Hatch alarm clock.

With Hatch's sunrise alarm, you can say goodbye to jarring alarms and active your natural circadian rhythm to wake up with ease. In addition to covering background noises with white, pink and brown noise, the Hatch alarm clock also features sounds inspired by natured and backed by science to help lull you sleep.

The alarm clock is also dimmable, keeping your room dark and your mind quiet. A single button starts your nighttime routine or turns off your morning alarm, making it the perfect clock for sleepy hands.

Customers can also customize their routine with a free companion app, available on iOS and Android.

"This thing is the best," one satisfied customer gushed. "I'm now waking up refreshed, recharged, and on a consistent schedule. Highly worth it!"

Add some unique flair to your holiday drinks with these Art Deco glasses.

Discover the elegance of these pastel vintage cocktail glasses with a ripple ribbed design. Each coupe glass in this set of six is a work of art, perfect for enhancing your home decor with colored glassware that combines traditional craftsmanship with a fun, modern aesthetic.

Perfect as margarita glasses, martini glasses, or general cocktail glass use, these glasses serve multiple purposes. Their versatile design makes them ideal for sipping your favorite cocktails, ensuring that every drink is enjoyed in style.

One five-star reviewer called these glasses "gorgeous" writing, "Love these glasses! Colorful, delicate and very good quality."

Bring some laughter and levity to those family gatherings with this Conversation Card game.

Uncover new insights and strengthen bonds with this card game that encourages deeper understanding and storytelling among couples, friends, & co-workers. With 200 conversation starter cards, this game is perfect for any occasion.

This game helps create a safe space for discussing thoughts and feelings about relationships, family dynamics, personal values, and beliefs. It encourages sharing, listening, risk-taking, laughter, and discovery, so grab a seat, pull a card, and get ready to experience self-discovery & connection.

"Best game ever to create deep thought as well as fun interaction!," one satisfied customer wrote.

This Faux Christmas tree is that gift that keeps on giving.

High-quality PVC needles recreate the dense foliage of the iconic spruce pine tree to produce a simple yet elegant centerpiece for the holiday season. In addition to be being gorgeous, this tree is simple to assemble and can be put together in just three easy steps: simply unfold the metal stand and stack each section from largest to smallest, then fluff and enjoy!

"This Christmas tree was easy to assemble, looks fine. It is probably a little less fluffy than expected but works fine for its purposes and once decorated will look much more festive :)," one satisfied customer wrote.

Give the gift of good hair with the dae Hair Merry Little Minis Set.

The set of minis include dae's 3-1 Styling Cream, Signature Shampoo, Signature Conditioner, Dry Heat & Hold Styling Mist, Hibiscus Wave Spray and Stargloss Shine Treatment.

The Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream is a clean, multitasking formula that smooths styled hair, preps shiny blowouts, and defines natural curls while dae's signature shampoo gently cleanses and refreshes all hair types with a rich lather. Infused with desert-derived botanicals to strengthen and protect, this nutrient-rich formula gives your scalp a desert detox by removing buildup without stripping natural oils, leaving hair soft and shiny.

By pairing it with dae's signature conditioner, you can repair and strengthen damaged hair while improving shine and elasticity and restores smoothness.

The dry heat spray, which is also included in this set of minis, provides heat protection and controls frizz for shiny, soft hair, while the wave spray creates instant texture for soft waves.

Firm and supple skin is at your fingertips with SOL DE JANEIRO's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream.

The Brazilian Beauty Blend of Cupuaçu Butter, Açaí Oil, and Coconut Oil together with Guaraná significantly smooths and tightens skin's texture. Caffeine-rich guarana helps visibly smooth and tighten skin while cupuacu butter delivers deep hydration.

Massage in a circular motion to create warmth for better absorption. For your bum bum, legs, tummy, arms, & body.

"Been using this for over a year. Love the smell and soft feel of this lotion. Although nothing takes cellulite away it does help firm up the skin and moisturize to improve the appearance of your skin," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I love this and will keep using."