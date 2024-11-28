Vito the Pug Wins National Dog Show, First Ever

Play video content NBC

It's a big day for the short snout community ... 'cause the first pug in history just won the 2024 National Dog Show.

Vito the pug -- a happy-looking pup with the trademark smushed pug face -- was named best-in-show just minutes ago ... beating out a crowded field of more than 1,900 dogs consisting of more than 200 unique breeds.

Check out Vito's crowning moment ... Verde -- a Welsh terrier with long, luscious locks -- is named Reserve Best-in-Show, a second-place finish.

Then, it's Vito's moment ... with the dog receiving the honor -- clearly to the surprise of the commentators.

Take a listen for yourself ... obvious shock and awe in their voices as Vito runs up to claim his prize.

It's the 23rd National Dog Show ... and, the first ever won by a pug. Vito's been cleaning up at awards shows in recent years -- winning his 25th Best in Show title.

Like we said, Vito's got the classic smushed pug face ... and, he had us smushing our faces against the TV screen during this one.