Dave Portnoy's Dog, Miss Peaches, Rocks Caitlin Clark Inspired Halloween Costume

The winner of the most adorable Halloween costume goes to ... Dave Portnoy's pups, Miss Peaches and Pete, whose outfits were inspired by WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark!!

Portnoy showed off his famous doggos fit, along with her new adopted brother Pete The Beagle on All Hallows Eve ... with Miss Peaches rocking a Clark jersey with a black wig -- while Pete played the role of the basketball!

The fit even caught the attention of the person who inspired it ... with Clark dropping a comment showing love for Peaches hairpiece!

While their countless fans seem to love their fits, the pups are seemingly doing everything they can to shed their costumes (you know how dogs feel about clothing).

October 31 marks the first Halloween together for the famous dog duo ... as Portnoy adopted Miss Peaches on Valentine's Day this year, while he picked up Pete earlier this month.