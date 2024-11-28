British Film Board's Trigger Warning for 'Wicked' Causes Online Outrage

A trigger warning about "Wicked" has people in a tornado-like rage ... with many decrying the warning about discrimination against people with green skin.

Here's the deal ... the British Board of Film Classification reviews movies with a set of criteria -- telling parents if there is nudity, violence, injuries -- and, discrimination, among other categories.

For "Wicked," the section reads "A green-skinned woman is mocked, bullied and humiliated because of her skin color. A disabled woman in a wheelchair is treated in a condescending manner by able-bodied people. Talking animals are persecuted in a fantastical society."

As you can imagine ... people online ain't happy about this -- with many using the hashtag "GoWokeGoBroke" -- and railing against the analysis for warning people about discrimination against a skin color that doesn't exist and talking animals.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Piers Morgan is among the aggrieved -- taking to his Instagram to ask the "woke brigade" to "f*** off with this nonsense."

Worth noting ... in America, the film is not preceded by a trigger warning. It's unclear if it does in the UK -- though this seems to be more like an auxiliary resource for people to use rather than something the studio actually put in.

And, "Wicked" has always had themes of racial discrimination in it ... yes, Elphaba has green skin, but it's a metaphor -- so, it makes sense for the BBFC to flag it to parents and kids who may be more sensitive to the material.