Mountain Lion Seen in Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian's Neighborhood

Kris Jenner might have met her match in the cougar department -- a real mountain lion is prowling around her and her daughter Khloe Kardashian's Hidden Hills neighborhood!

TMZ snagged these wild images, captured Wednesday morning, just a few houses down from Kris' pad -- showing the mountain lion casually weaving in and out of tree branches before scaling down in a split second.

Mountain lions can hit speeds of up to 50 mph -- and this one wasn't shy about showing off. After a quick hangout on a neighbor's lawn, it gave us a taste of its turbo mode, darting right back up the tree.

A neighborhood source tells TMZ that Hidden Hills residents are in full panic mode after the sighting -- especially because kids and pets are all over the place!

We're told folks have been blowing up Fish and Wildlife's hotline, but they've been told the agency is taking a hands-off approach due to a state policy, which says ... since it's technically the mountain lion's natural turf, they won't tranquilize or remove it.

As a precaution, the neighborhood's Round Meadow Elementary School was locked down for a while Wednesday morning until the big cat was out of sight.

It's unclear where the mountain lion's lurking now, but it's safe to say everyone in the area's keeping their eyes peeled and their doors locked!

For its part, the CA Department of Fish and Wildlife tells us it's not unusual for mountain lions to show up near residences, particularly in areas around wild animal habitats.

A rep for the agency confirmed ... as a conservation and natural resource management agency, it avoids interfering with wildlife movements whenever possible.