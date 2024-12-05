Shop Top Items from Oprah's Favorite Things 2024 Holiday List

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

For decades now, one name has been more trusted than any other when it comes to gifts that dazzle and delight without breaking the bank: Oprah Winfrey.

The one-time queen of daytime TV made it an annual tradition on her talk show to share her Favorite Things for the holiday season, and she's never stopped sharing. Now, it's easier than ever to find them all on Amazon -- with O saying, "My hope that this list will make the busiest time of year just a little easier."

Oprah's 2024 Favorite Things List spotlights many selections from small businesses and women-, LGBTQIA+-, Latinx-, and Black-owned start-ups from around the country. You're guaranteed to find the perfect gift for all your loved ones -- and maybe one or two (or more) for you, too!

Make a bold fashion statement with these nearly quarter-sized OA Ora Ana Claire Huggie Hoops available in a variety of colors including a 925 sterling silver, 18k rose gold vermeil, and 18k gold vermeil. Each elegantly designed earring is adorned with hypoallergenic cubic zirconia baguette cut accents for that glamorous look without needing to hire extra security!

"These are divine! So cute and elegant, and you can dress them up or down," shared one happy customer, calling the hoop earrings "Worth it!" Another offered a 5-star review, and a personal testament to their quality, commenting, "My fiance has slept and showered in these and so far so good."

Available in four colors to best suit everyone's personal style, everyone on your shopping list will look sharp no matter where they're going with this Born To Roam Galilee Rancher Unisex Fedora Hat .

Featuring a structured tear drop crown, wide curled brim, and removable hat band, these fedoras are unisex by design and crafted from 100% Australian wool. They're also available from XS-XL with an adjustable inner band to fit every head.

There's nothing more casual cool than the combination of denim and bandana. Now, you can pair your most stylish denim with NDG's Jeanne Mini Bandana Women's Handbag to create a more sophisticated casual cool look. It's also guilt free, made from vegan leather, canvas, and metal.

Available in four classic bandana colors, including red and blue, with an adjustable shoulder strap, this comfortable handbag is 9.8"w x 10.4"h x 4.7"d meaning it's big enough to fit your phone, but small enough to travel comfortably.

When it's time to unwind after a stressful day of work, holiday shopping -- or even spending time with family -- you won't find a better way to soak it all away than with Archipelago Botanicals Luxury Charcoal Rose Bubble Bath .

This hydrating formula is made from botanical-based ingredients, including a charcoal powder blend, black cassis, and pressed rose extracts that detoxifies and restores your skin. Made in the USA with simple ingredients this luxurious bubble bath will leave you feeling so good on the inside and outside.

Ready for bed or just ready to relax, it's never too early to slip into this Cozy Earth Soft Woven Long Sleeve Pajama Set For Women . Made from hand-picked materials crafted into a lightweight blend that's 70% Rayon and 30% Tencel, these luxurious PJs might just be so comfortable, you won't want to take them off!

"These pajamas are truly SO SOFT and lightweight. I don't know how they do it," wrote one satisfied customer in a 5-star review. "They feel like luxury." Even better, they're safe for your washer and dryer so they'll always be ready when it's time to get your cozy on!

Ready to take your cooking game to the next level? Do it like the pros with this incredible Italian Chef Set Small Cutting Board Bowl Bundle with Wood Spoons . We can't help you source your ingredients, but once you've got them, this set will have you prepping them for any dish.

The set includes a generously sized cutting board bowl to help keep your ingredients from sliding off, as well as two 9-inch wooden serving spoons and a mezzaluna. Its curved 6.4-inch blade ensures a consistent cut with less work, meaning you'll spend less time preparing dinner and more time enjoying it!

Add a touch of festive fun to your toasts this New Year's Eve with these Khen Flower Vintage Wavy Glass Martini, Champagne & Cocktail Coupes . Perfect for a wide variety of drinks and coming in a set of delicately muted pastel colors, the vintage design and variety are sure to be the talk of the night.

"These cups are so lovely! I borderline feel like I'm playing a role in Bridgerton when I use these, lol," wrote one happy customer. "I'm not much of a martini/champagne drinker, but these make me want to drink more. The quality is really nice and they have a nice weight to them. due to the thick glass."

The Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones -- Dune are the collab's light-brown option, offering "rich, immersive sound whether you're listening to music or taking calls." It has two different listening modes: fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode.

"I absolutely looooove these headphones, by far my favorite headphones I have ever purchased. Regarding the sound quality it is 10/10," wrote one satisfied customer. "Noise Cancelation is flawless and Spatial Audio is superb. That being said the thing that I love most about these headphones is how nice they look on me. The color Dune is gorgeous … Obsessed with my Beats X Kim!!!"

Give a loved one -- or yourself -- a luxuriant spa experience in the comfort of your own home with this Live Gently Gift Set , featuring five fragrance-free, essential oil-free soaps designed specifically for sensitive skin. Made with organic oils and US-grown herbs, each soap offers a gentle cleansing experience that will leave you feeling clean and nourished.

"With a healthy dose of doubt, but a good deal of hope, I placed my first order," wrote one customer with sensitive skin. "FINALLY, a soap that doesn't make me sick from smelling it; not when I open it, not when it's been used. I even wash my face with this, which I haven't been able to do for the longest time...decades. It has certainly been a great find for me! I'm so glad to have found this and have it for the winter months."

For your honey or any honey lover in your life, you won't find a sweeter gift than Bona Furtuna The Bee's Knees Organic Bee Pollen And Raw Honey Gift Set Of 4 . Sourced from the finest quality organic heirloom products from across Italy and with 40 years of apiary experience, this set features Sicilian Lemon Blossom Honey, Sulla Honey, Wildflower Honey, and organic Bee Pollen granules packed with 250 biologically active substances.

"This honey set is fantastic! I ordered this for my wife's birthday, she loves to cook and always wants to use the best organic and most authentic products available," wrote one happy customer, while another marveled, "It's so beautifully packaged and included fun recipes!"

It's never too late to live the life you want, and now you'll have the ultimate tool to help you or your loved ones "reignite your life, step by step," with Oprah's The Life You Want Becoming Unstuck Journal . Life can throw all sorts of curveballs at us from lost jobs to heartbreak to the tragic death of a loved one, but there's a blueprint for overcoming hardships large and small.

With writing prompts, visual exercises, and personal reflections from Oprah and other leading thinkers, you'll discover new perspectives, while thoughtfully presented questions will send you on your way reflective of your journey so far and hopeful for what's to come.

"I've been enjoying using my journal, and this is coming from someone who has never thought I needed a self improvement book to help me," wrote one customer. " I've completely changed my mind on that, I'd recommend 110 percent."

Sporty, comfortable, and stylishly adorable? That certainly sounds like the Watch Me Melt Essential Jacket . With a stretchy, long-sleeve design, it's guaranteed to fit most, while the thumbholes are both practical for keeping hands warm and offering that modern, sporty look. The jacket is complemented with two roomy pockets because a woman-owned business knows what women want!

This lightweight athleisure design is made from soft and breathable fabric with a classy, minimalist design with subtle brand accenting on the back collar. Contouring seams accentuate your figure in this stylish jacket available in Mocha or Lavender.