Judy Garland's Ruby Slippers Sell for $32.5 Million at Auction

Judy Garland's iconic ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz" have found a new home, selling over the weekend for a record-breaking $32.5 million!!!

The slippers, worn by Judy in the 1939 classic film are one of only four surviving pairs made for the film. Their red sequins and legendary status drew intense interest at Sotheby’s, which facilitated the sale on Saturday. The winning bidder remains anonymous.

The slippers were stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, and remained missing for over a decade. They were recovered during an FBI undercover operation in 2018.

The sale shattered the previous records for Hollywood memorabilia, held by Marilyn Monroe’s Seven Year Itch dress, which sold for $4.6 million in 2011.