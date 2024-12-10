Gifts Taylor Swift Fans Are Guaranteed to Love

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour may have officially wrapped up but there's more than just concert tickets that Swifties will want to see underneath the tree!

There’s no shortage of unique Taylor-inspired merchandise and gifts that'll please any superfan of the pop icon -- no matter what era they're in. From a cocktail recipe book with drinks based on Taylor’s songs to an activity book for pint-sized Swifities, these gifts are straight out of their "wildest dreams."

Shake it off? More like shake it up with this Taylor Swift Cocktail Book !

Inspired by Taylor’s music, this book of cocktail recipes will please any of-age Swifie, no matter what era they stan. With 65 different concoctions, there’s something for everyone -- from the Lavender Hazy to the Lemon Drop on My Guitar. Plus, it includes beautiful illustrations and tips for starting your own home bar! So come on babe, you can make me a drink!

One customer wrote: “This was THE best gift! My dear friend LOVES Taylor Swift and has been dabbling in at home cocktail making and I knew this was PERFECT. So many drinks, all named after her songs or things related to her! Perfect for the Swiftie in your life who loves a fun cocktail.”

You’ll be dancing by the candlelight with this Taylor Swift-themed Candle Trio .

Taking inspiration from “Lavender Haze,” “Midnight Rain,” and “The Tortured Poets Department,” each candle has their own unique scent and special flair. With scents like lavender hibiscus and pineapple passion fruit, it’ll be sure to make any room in the house smell delightful. Crafted with premium soy wax, the candles come in amber jars with a bamboo lid, making for a beautiful decorative piece as well.

One happy customer wrote: “These are the best candles, couldn’t recommend them more!! A personal note was including thanking me for another order, so sweet and genuine 🥰 They make every room delightful, and they’re so beautiful you almost don’t want to light them!”

Hold your love for Taylor Swift close with this beautifully handcrafted Pop Star Crochet Doll , inspired by the legendary artist herself!

Available in 24 different variations, every detail, from Taylor’s signature blonde locks to her show-stopping outfits, is carefully stitched to perfection. Whether you’re a fan of Taylor’s sparkling stage style or an iconic look from a music video, there’s a custom doll to fit your mood. These one-of-a-kind creations make a great gift for both collectors and young fans.

“This sweet doll FAR exceeded my expectations. The craftsmanship is so perfect…I instantly regretted not buying a 2nd doll when I placed my order, and ordered another for a gift. Super cute, so well-made. The quality and cuteness is totally worth the price, and my little Swiftie daughter and niece will LOVE these!” one reviewer raved.

Declare your love for Taylor Swift at the door with this Taylor’s Version Doormat !

Welcome your guests in style and let them know that they’re about to enter a serious Swiftie household. This durable doormat will add a pop of personality to your entryway and bring a little bit of Taylor’s magic right to your doorstep. It’s the perfect addition to any fan’s home.

One happy customer wrote: “Love the doormat, it’s been out for a few weeks now and we get tons of compliments on it.”

She may wear high heels, but you wear Taylor Swift-inspired Slippers !

These super cozy house slippers come in a variety of different styles, including a tribute to Taylor’s song “Lavender Haze.” With purple embroidery featuring a lavender bouquet, it’s the perfect subtle nod to Taylor’s Midnights era. Crafted from ultra soft plush material, these slippers will keep Swifties comfy through all of their own eras.

“These home slippers are very comfy and a great addition to my daily wear, the custom Taylor Swift theme is very cute and it makes a great gifting option for any Swiftie. It’s very good quality and very comfortable to wear,” one fan wrote in a review.

Share your love for Taylor Swift loud and proud with this I’m a Swiftie Tote Bag .

This oversized bag is crafted from durable canvas fabric and features embroidery on both the tote and the included inner zipper pouch. It also comes with a cute polka dot ribbon and tassel zipper keychain. Measuring 17.7” x 12.5”, this tote is big enough for all your essentials -- including your laptop, drink container and iPad.

And your belongings will always be secure thanks to the tote’s reinforced leather handle and magnetic closure.

Add a little Swiftie flair to your daily hydration with this Taylor Swift Insulated Tumbler .

Featuring an all-over print with Taylor lyrics and graphics, this 40 oz. drink holder is a great gift for any fan no matter what era they’re in.

Available in a variety of fun colors, there’s definitely a cup to exactly match their vibe. Plus, there’s a friendship bracelet included with every purchase!

Keep your little Swifties entertained with this Taylor Swift Sticker Activity Book .

For some screen-free playtime, this book encourages hours of imaginative fun. With over 500 reusable shimmer stickers, pint-sized fans can get Taylor all dressed up for a show, create friendship bracelets and solve puzzles. It also includes a fold-out sticker closet to help organize the entire sticker collection.

One parent shared: “My 4-year-old daughter is a huge Swiftie so when I saw this book, I knew it would be perfect! She has had a great time sticking outfits and accessories onto Taylor and being able to reuse them again and again.”