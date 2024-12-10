Suspected UnitedHealthcare Killer Suffered From Back Pain, Underwent Surgery

Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO killer had his own debilitating health issues — and even needed surgery to try to alleviate his pain, according to a new report.

CNN interviewed a friend of Luigi Mangione — the man charged with the murder of top UHC exec Brian Thompson — and revealed the alleged assassin was grappling with back issues after a 2022 surfing incident.

The friend, R.J. Martin, told the network that at the time he was living with Mangione in a coworking and co-living space in Honolulu, Hawaii.

One day, Martin said, Mangione came home after a surfing lesson, during which he sustained a back injury, which left him confined to his bed for about a week. Martin called the experience "traumatic" for Mangione, who was only in his twenties and unable to do basic things.

At some point, Martin and Mangione parted ways with the two last communicating over text messaging earlier this year. Martin said Mangione texted him a picture of an X-ray after the alleged murderer had undergone back surgery.

Martin said Mangione's back "looked heinous" with giant screws inserted into his spine. Mangione posted a similar photo as the backdrop on his X account, but it was taken down by police after his arrest Monday.

On Monday morning ... Mangione was busted in Altoona, Pennsylvania as he sat having a meal inside a McDonald's restaurant. An employee recognized Mangione from widely circulated wanted posters following Thompson's murder and contacted local police, who responded and cuffed the suspect.

Authorities recovered the alleged pistol Mangione used in the murder and were holding him on gun, forgery and fake ID charges in Pennsylvania.