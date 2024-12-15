Babes In Beanies ... Knitty or Nice?!

Baby it's cold outside, but these beanie babes are comin' in hot ... they're beani-full and they know it! With a variety of colors and styles, embrace the cozy vibes with these lovely ladies warming up the temps!

Singer Rosalía took a break from singing some winter beats and opted for some beanie treats, while gymnast Livvy Dunne kept snug at the ice rink in a chic black beanie!

Look back at rapper Ice Spice -- whose beanie-game was money in the music studio, and of course, Megan Thee Stallion's beanie hat hit hard in the gym!

If there's any sister-duo who knows fashion it's Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid ... it was braids and beanies for Bella's PJ look, and Gigi wore hers like a crown, ruling the winter town!