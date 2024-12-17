15-Year-Old Girl Identified as Mass Shooter at Wisconsin Christian School

A 15-year-old girl has been identified as the Wisconsin school shooter who killed a student and a teacher and seriously injured several more people.

According to police, Natalie Rupnow died by suicide Monday after going on her terrifying shooting rampage at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, WI, where she was also a student.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes announced at last night's press conference that Rupnow — who went by the name Samantha — was the assailant, which came as a total shock because of her age and gender.

Shon also provided an account of what happened ... He said a 2nd-grader phoned 911 around 11 AM Monday to report a shooting at the school. Shon then asked everyone to soak in the fact that such a young girl made the 911 call.

After officers arrived 4 minutes later, they discovered multiple gunshot victims inside the study hall of the school. Shon said a teacher and a teenager died at the scene; 6 other students and a teacher were also injured and rushed to local hospitals.

The chief said 2 of the students were in critical condition. Three more students and a teacher were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. As for Rupnow, she died while being transported to the hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound.