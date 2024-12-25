Michael Bolton Shares Christmas Family Pic 1-Year Post Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Bolton just shared a heartwarming family photo, showing his recovery journey after revealing his brain tumor diagnosis earlier this year is right on track.

After a challenging year, the ’80s and ’90s hitmaker was all smiles in a Santa hat for Christmas Day, surrounded by his loved ones. With the tree glowing in the background and gifts piled high, the holiday cheer was off the charts!

Michael kept it heartfelt with his caption: "May the New Year bring health, happiness, and countless moments to cherish." He wrapped it up on an inspiring note, adding, "Here’s to fresh starts and beautiful moments in 2025!"

Michael’s clearly keeping his spirits high heading into the New Year -- especially after a tough journey. It’s been almost a year since he revealed his brain tumor diagnosis, where he explained he underwent surgery right before the 2023 holiday season.

At the time he shared his health challenges required him to step back from the stage to focus on recovery at home -- and back in October, he even canceled some concerts, admitting he’s "just not quite 100% yet."