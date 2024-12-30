Commanders Player Jeremy Reaves Proposes To GF On Field After Overtime Win

The Washington Commanders' "Sunday Night Football" victory was extra special for safety Jeremy Reaves -- he proposed to his girlfriend right on the field after the game ... and she said yes!!

The highlight happened following the Commanders' 30-24 win over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Northwest Stadium in Maryland ... which earned the home team a playoff berth.

The result provided the perfect opportunity for the Pro Bowler to pop the question ... as he walked over to his girlfriend, Mikaela Worley, on the sidelines, got on one knee and presented a diamond ring -- all while still in full uniform.

Worley -- a physician assistant -- was overcome with emotion as she accepted ... and the two hugged it out as Commanders fans erupted in cheers.

Reaves also expressed his love for Worley in an Instagram post ... shedding light on how she supported him through his recovery from the partially torn ACL he suffered in October 2023.

The 28-year-old was placed on IR as a result of the ailment ... but a few months later, he inked a new, two-year contract with the Commanders.

"A year ago I was at one of my lowest," Reaves said. "A year later, you helped get me back to my best! Every time life tore me down, you built me right back up and spoke life into me!"

"You carried the weight when I couldn't during some tough days (all that PA school definitely came in handy lol!) God makes no mistakes, and he gave me you when I needed you most!"