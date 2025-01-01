'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein Filmed Reality Show Before Death

Jocelyn Wildenstein, often called the "Catwoman" for her feline-centric plastic surgery, was ready to give fans a glimpse into her eccentric life before her death ... as she filmed a new reality show, TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell TMZ … Jocelyn got in front of the camera for a new reality project about a year ago -- though, the series is currently in limbo as it's yet to land a home.

We're told the series involves producer Christine Peters, who pitched the reality show to fellow producer Jeff Jenkins ... and they shot footage last year for about a month's time.

Sources say this is an entirely new show ... the reality series wasn't the HBO project Jocelyn talked about in the past -- that notably never saw the light of day.

We're told the show centered around Jocelyn's life as she moved from Miami to Los Angeles -- which was a big shakeup given her reputation as a NYC socialite.

Sources tell us the show documented Jocelyn and her fiancé, Lloyd, amid the latter's attempt to bring his former fashion store back to LA. Though, Jocelyn never actually relocated to Hollywood -- she was recently living in Miami.

We're told Jocelyn was very happy to do the show ... she wanted people to get to know her. It sounds as though she fully enjoyed the experience, too ... with sources describing the Catwoman as "happy," "healthy," and "a joy to work with."

Jocelyn's passion for animals and her vibrant social life also took center stage in the series.