Tennis Pro Cameron Norrie Accidentally Launches Racket At Fan

Tennis star Cameron Norrie lost it during a match on Tuesday, (accidentally) throwing his racket into the stands and nailing a female fan sitting in the first row!

The dangerous moment went down after the 29-year-old British native dropped a point during his ASB Classic match against Facundo Diaz Acosta in New Zealand -- where he was on the verge of losing the second set -- prompting him to fling his racket.

Cameron Norrie hits a woman in crowd with his racket at Auckland Open😬#Tennis pic.twitter.com/lDclxx7J8Y — FirstSportz Tennis (@FS_Tennis1) January 7, 2025 @FS_Tennis1

The hardware cleared a short wall and went into the spectators' area.

Luckily, the woman was able to get her hands up to block the racket, preventing it from hitting her in the kisser.

After the match, Norrie said he apologized to the fan immediately.

"[The fan] was laughing, and I just said, ‘So sorry, I didn’t mean to do that,’" Norrie said. "And she said, ‘Yeah, I’m completely OK.’ That was not a big deal."

While she was laughing ... it was far from a laughing matter. The 48th world-ranked tennis player apologized for his actions.

"It is completely not me to do something like that," he said. "I apologized very quickly, and I want to apologize in general. I’m not happy with how I behaved."

The incident drew comparisons to Novak Djokovic losing his cool during the 2020 U.S. Open ... where he struck a line judge in the throat after smacking a ball out of play.