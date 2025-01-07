Get Better Sleep With These Nighttime Essentials

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Start the year right by getting the shut eye you need.

If you struggle to fall asleep and stay asleep every night ... it may be time to adjust your bedtime routine. Whether you're kept up by disruptive noise or are constantly tossing and turning in your sleep, there's a natural solution that's sure to help.

From white noise machines to weighted blankets and essential oils ... Amazon has got what you need for a good night's rest.

Ease into your morning routine with the help of Hatch Restore 2 .

This smart alarm clock will change the way you look at sleep ... from the moment you start to wind down at night to waking up in the morning. With the sunrise alarm feature, you'll gently wake up with a warm, gradual light that simulates the brightening of dawn and supports your natural circadian rhythm.

Plus, with features like the ability to drown out background noise with soothing sleep sounds and guided meditations, this has quickly become a customer favorite.

Kourtney Kardashian has got you covered when you need a little extra help catching some Zzzs thanks to her Lemme Sleep Gummies .

Her line of gummy vitamins and supplements, crafted alongside a team of scientists, doctors and botanists, now includes a premium, science-backed formulation that'll help you peacefully drift to sleep. Using melatonin as well as L-theanine, magnesium and herbs like chamomile, lavender and elderberry, you'll get the shut eye you need. This natural nighttime sleep aid is non-habit forming and 100% drug-free.

One happy customer wrote: "So I bought these totally thinking that it was going to be a gimmick. Like, I'm a big fan of the Kardashians, but I'm always like eh about their products. When I tell you these literally knocked me TF out I am not kidding. I have never slept so well in my life."

Get some needed shut eye with the help of this 3D Sleep Eye Mask .

Completely block out external light with this comfortable eye mask, crafted from super soft memory foam. Compared to regular eye masks, this mask puts no pressure on your eyes, leaving space for your eyes to be open or shut. With an adjustable band, it's sure to stay in place all night, helping you get a deeper sleep.

"This sleep eye mask is perfect for anyone who needs total darkness to sleep. It fits snugly without feeling too tight and is made from soft, high-quality material. Even as a side sleeper, I find it stays in place throughout the night. It's a simple yet effective way to improve your sleep environment," one reviewer shared.

Feel the soothing comfort of the Bare Home Weighted Blanket .

Available in a variety of sizes and weights, this blanket provides gentle pressure that aims to recreate the soothing sensation of an embrace. It can help relieve stress and reduces tossing and turning at night, making it easier to fall and stay asleep.

One customer wrote: "Basically, humans have a subconscious need to be 'held' while sleeping…This blanket will do just that. I use a smartwatch, and my sleep quality went immediately up, from a routine score between 65 to 75, all the way up to 85. No other changes were made, and my REM sleep duration also increased."

Fall asleep to the soothing scent of lavender and chamomile with the OneHappyKale Sleep Essential Oil Roll On .

Crafted from non-toxic, therapeutic-grade essential oils, this blend is designed to ease stress and tension, making it easier for you to fall asleep naturally. The calming properties of lavender and roman chamomile will help you unwind after a long day and support a peaceful bedtime routine. Simply roll the oils on pulse points before bed and enjoy a long-lasting aroma that will lead to deep relaxation and sleep.

One reviewer wrote: "It smells lovely and it seems to help me and my toddler sleep so much better! Will definitely buy again, highly recommend for sleep and relaxation!"

Fill your entire room with calming scents with this Smart Essential Oil Aromatherapy Diffuser .

This diffuser is a game-changer for those that already use essential oils or those who want to give it a try. The device uses 360° ultrasonic frequencies that instantly vaporize water and oil molecules into the air -- meaning essential oils won't be damaged during the diffusion process. Plus, the diffuser syncs with your devices and can be controlled through a companion app or Alexa and Google Home.

"This Smart Diffuser has quickly become a staple in my home, effortlessly blending tech with the soothing practice of aromatherapy. Setting it up was simple, and its compatibility with Alexa and Google Home allows for easy voice control, making it a seamless addition to my smart home setup," one happy customer shared.

Get cloud-like comfort while you sleep with the Cushion Lab Deep Sleep Pillow .

Intended for back and side sleepers, this pillow was specially crafted to cradle your head, even when switching sleep positions throughout the night. The sculpted side bolsters provide optimal side sleeping support while the sweeping shoulder line and center contour keep you snug while sleeping on your back. You’ll get uninterrupted, deep sleep and stay asleep for longer.

"Wow I am SO IMPRESSED how WONDERFUL this PILLOW WORKS!!! WOW! I had bought a cheaper version one from Walmart that seemed to work in the beginning but then stopped working and I had so much neck pain, then I bought this one for my cervical stenosis and WOW it has put my other one to shame!" one happy customer wrote.

Get a great night's sleep with the help of the This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray .

Drift to sleep with the spa-like scents of lavender, vetivert and camomile after spraying this directly onto your pillow and bed linens. This potent formula is proven to restore normal rest patterns and help you sleep faster, reduce restlessness and improve rest quality.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I love this stuff. It's a bit of a luxury item for me but it definitely relaxes me and my kids before bedtime!"

Get instant dryness relief with the Dreo Smart Humidifier .

During those dry, colder months, create a more comfortable sleeping environment with a humidifier – helping to alleviate respiratory and skin issues. With the Dreo device, you'll get warm mist fast, reaching 86°F in just 5 minutes. You can choose from three modes: Manual Mode with 3 mist levels, Auto Mode for setting target humidity between 30-90%, and Sleep Mode for silent operation and dimmed lights. Plus, it can all be controlled from the Dreo app.

"Can't say enough how much I like this unit. This is my third humidifier (the other two were a lot more $$) and I am so happy with it. Super easy set up. The app is easy to use without getting out of bed. It runs several nights before refill which is nice. Sleeping soooooo much better with this!!!!" one customer shared.

Drown out all that background noise while you sleep with the SNOOZ Pro White Noise Machine .

Embrace the calming sounds of white noise while the SNOOZ Pro masks disruptive sounds like city streets, noisy neighbors, snoring, and barking dogs. Designed with a real fan inside, the device creates non-looping, natural white noise that'll help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep. With 10 volume levels and adjustable tone, it can all be controlled from an app on your phone.

One satisfied customer wrote: "I love this. I sleep so much better now because I am a very light sleeper. Every little noise or trash truck or dog barking the neighborhood would wake me up -- not anymore! I thought noise would bother me because I am a light sleeper, but this noise is different and you can adjust it to be as quiet or as loud as you want. It's just a soft fan noise, which is pleasant. I use it every night and I sleep much better. I recommend it."