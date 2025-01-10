Barbie x Stanley Tumblers You Can Buy Now

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Come on Barbie, let's go … hydrate?!

While everyone and their mom seems to have a Stanley tumbler these days, you'll be hard-pressed to find ones as stylish as these.

Get your Barbiecore (and Kencore) fix with these stainless steel travel cups celebrating some of the brand's favorite dolls throughout the years, timed with Barbie's 65th anniversary.

Available in two different sizes, the 30oz and 40oz Stanley x Barbie Icon Quencher will keep you pretty in pink all day long.

It's the only tumbler in the series that comes in 30oz and is made of recycled stainless steel ... featuring a double-wall vacuum insulation and comfort-grip handle, while being dishwasher safe.

"I love this cup. The color is vibrant, it's not too big or too small. My cold drinks stay cold for HOURS. Plus you get cute stickers to decorate your cup with," raved one happy customer.

The Stanley x Barbie 1959 Original Quencher pays tribute to where it all began.

The chevron design pays homage to the very first Barbie doll and her black and white vintage swimsuit. The Tumbler is also adorned with the figure's cat-eye sunglasses and a bold pop of pool-blue.

"Friend absolutely loved this gift. Stanley is a great brand and holds up very well. Ice for 48 hours or more like the package states," said one reviewer who bought this design. "Functions beyond expecting. Size might be a little excessive but perfect to encourage drinking water. Easy to use."

Prove you're Kenough with this Stanley x Barbie 80s Western Ken Quencher.

That's right, it's not all Barbie cups here, as her man also gets the spotlight with this nifty black, silver and brown tumbler.

Inspired by the '80s Western Ken doll, the Quencher features a print mimicking the embroidery on his shirt, as well as his silver horseshoe belt buckle. Can you feel the Kenergy?!

Celebrate the glitz and glam of the disco era with the Stanley x Barbie 80s Dynamite Quencher.

Featuring a disco ball front and center and bold hues of pink, orange and purple, this tumbler celebrates the first Black Barbie doll.

It's easily one of the most fun designs of the bunch -- and a purchase guaranteed to make you go solid gold.

Hair metal is alive and screaming with the Stanley x Barbie 80s Rockers Quencher.

Get ready to rock and relive the glory of the 80s with this tumbler. Inspired by the Barbie and the Rockers dolls and featuring retro star graphics, this colorful option will have everyone turning their heads.

"Love the theme, colors and durability of this cup, on top of being the perfect size to hold and a comfortable grip, and also fits in any size cup holder," read one 5-star review. "All the parts are dishwasher safe and the straws come out so you can put those in the dishwasher as well! I have not dropped it or dinged it but it seems very durable!"

Shake it up baby with the Stanley X Barbie 60s Twist N Turn Quencher.

Go back to the swinging '60s with a tumbler inspired by the Twist 'N Turn Barbie doll. Featuring a sorbet gradient, gold accents and the silhouettes of some dancing divas, this is one totally groovy design.

"I ordered one for my husband and one for my daughter," one buyer raved of the collection. "They have not stopped using them since Christmas!"

Last, but certainly not least, is the Stanley x Barbie 70s Superstar Quencher.

Inspired by the '70s Superstar Barbie, this tumbler screams glitz and glam. The pink gradient design is adorned with a smattering of stars -- which the company points out echoes the doll's star-shaped stand.

"It is beautiful. Exactly as described," raved one buyer. "It is a gift and it lit up the person receiving it as a complete surprise. Great everything."