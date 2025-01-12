Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Faux Fur Stars ... Fake It 'Til You Make It!

From Hailey Bieber to Ice Spice to Khloe Kardashian, doesn't matter if you're a model, a rapper or a TV star ... the celebs are gettin' in on the faux fur craze, and these famous hotties are makin' fake look good, for days!

Even though they've already "made it" in Hollywood, Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa are fakin' it -- both ladies rockin' off-white faux furs and crouching down for a cute pic.

It's gettin' hot in here with the gents too ... Jared Leto and Lil Nas X shed some layers underneath only to have a faux fur party on top!

Stay warm and hit up our gallery for all the faux fur photos!

