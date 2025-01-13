Best Bets on TVs, Projectors and More for Game Day

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Football season is in full swing ... the Big Game is just around the corner ... and we've tracked down everything you need for the ultimate viewing experience.

You can find all the necessities to upgrade your game on Amazon ... from big screen TVs that'll have you feeling like you're on the field to sound bars that will completely amplify the halftime show.

Level up for game day with the Roku Select Series 55-Inch TV .

With superior picture quality thanks to stunningly sharp 4K resolution and HDR10+, colors pop off your screen in lifelike clarity and you'll never miss a detail again. And forget fiddling with settings because automatic brightness adjusts to your room’s lighting without having to touch a button. Plus, streaming is made simple with Roku built right into the device.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "The TV is beautiful, no soap opera effect, awesome 4k with deep blacks and colors that balance beautifully…This may well be the best purchase of 2024! It has all the ports you need, easy and intuitive to set up, easily connected to WiFi, and took about 10 min in total to get it arranged and ready for all my logins!"

Think big with the SAMSUNG Class Crystal 65-Inch TV .

This super slim smart TV is perfect for game day. With the Motion Xcelerator feature, your viewing experience is guaranteed to be smooth -- and with players constantly running across the screen, there will be less lag and blur. It also features one billion shades of color with Dynamic Crystal Color as well as Mega Contrast, which automatically adjusts the brightness and contrast, making objects on screen stand out more.

"Buying a new TV is a research nightmare. Not this time, this unit is simple and smart. So easy to operate, picture quality is better than any TV double the price, we are very pleased with the quality and ease of use ... For the price this is the best TV on the market. Oh, it is so slim you can paste it on the wall," one happy customer shared.

Upgrade your screen with LG Class UR9000 Series 50-Inch TV .

This smart TV provides a true home cinema experience. With 4K and HDR10 Pro, you'll get a sharper image and lifelike details every time you turn on the screen. And with the AI Processor Gen6 that upscales content to 4K, you'll experience enhanced picture detail and improved sound as well as automatic detection of the optimal color and picture contrast for your room.

One satisfied customer shared: "I've seen this called an entry-level TV in blogs during my research but that is crazy because this thing is beyond incredible!! Essentially almost all televisions nowadays are awesome but this is a step above what you would get at your local supercenter which would be great enough so going a step above that quality makes a huge difference and you won’t regret it."

Watch the Big Game on the big screen with the Sony Bravia XR X90L Series 65-Inch TV .

This intelligent and powerful smart TV delivers an impressive picture with wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors, and high peak brightness, replicating how we see the real world. With Full Array LED backlight technology and XR Triluminos Pro, you'll also experience enhanced contrast with high peak brightness and billions of accurate colors. It's perfect for game day -- as well as post-win video gaming.

"I spent 10 hours researching TVs and I always come back to this one. I love all Sony products. Been buying them for 35 years or more. The Sony Bravia TV is one of the best…The picture is super sharp, crisp, clear. You can really see the colors pop out at your especially after my calibration that I used. Everything runs well. I love how Sony builds their TVs. It is solid!" one customer shared.

Turn your television into a work of art with the SAMSUNG The Frame Series 65-Inch TV .

Not only does this Samsung device provide an excellent viewing experience with QLED 4K but it also looks stunning on your wall. With Art Mode, you can display any work of art, whether it's from your own digital personal collection or part of Samsung's extensive collection. The TV's canvas-like matte finish will reduce glare and the Slim-Fit Wall Mount will have it looking like a real piece of art, hanging flush against the wall.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "What genius came up with this concept? My TV is off more than it's on so I love that this Samsung Frame TV displays beautiful artwork when it's off…It's easy to use, even for the non-tech savvy among us. The set itself is very thin and has great picture and sound qualities. We enjoy this so much beyond just watching programs - I highly recommend!"

If you're not looking to invest in a new TV for the big game, try the Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector .

This portable and easy-to-use device can project stunning images up to 300" making it perfect for large parties or outdoor viewing. Simply use the built-in HDMI port to connect it to any streaming service through your computer, smartphone, or TV stick. With 3,000 lumens of color and white brightness as well as advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology, you’ll get outstanding-quality images in any lighting condition.

"I did a lot of research before deciding on this projector, mainly because I do not have a TV at home, and I wanted this to be a good purchase to be able to have movie nights, play video games, watch TV, etc…The quality of the product's hardware is amazing, and I am extremely pleased with the sound and the image capacity it produces. We use it every day and have had no problems with it," one customer wrote.

If you've got a bigger budget for your home theater, the Optoma Gaming and Home Theater Projector is for you.

Perfect for rooms of all sizes, it has a projection distance range of over 32' and can project a 120" image from 13' away. With 1080P full HD supported resolution and built-in speakers, it displays sharp and detailed content without downscaling or compression.

Plus, its HDMI 2.0 connector accepts native 4K HDR input and processes HDR10 and HLG content for rich, cinematic color.

Add ambiance to your viewing experience with the Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Strip .

Designed for 65" smart TVs, the light strip mounts directly to your television and pairs with the Hue bridge and sync box to create an immersive experience for movies, music and games. The colors of the light strip blend seamlessly together, mimicking the content on your screen.

"Love the gradient light strip, far superior than the next leading brand. Easy to install and set up in the Hue app. Having a bridge is a must for these lights, even better with the sync box. Just a little on the expensive side but they are well made and top quality good buy for sure," one customer shared.

Get movie theater surround sound with the Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar .

This soundbar might be compact but it packs a big punch with two speaker channels and a Bass Reflex speaker that delivers deep, high quality sound. Simple to install, the device connects to your TV with an HDMI ARC, instantly filing your room with cinema style sound.

One five-star reviewer shared: "For the price, you really got a steal for an amazing sounding soundbar. I looked all over Amazon for a soundbar that wouldn't break the bank and that would sound really good for what I wanted. Very impressed with the sound and options you have available to customize your audio experience. Hooked up perfect to my Fire TV system on my Samsung TV."

Upgrade your sound system with the Bose Smart Soundbar .

Despite its small size, this Bose device uses Dolby Atmos and proprietary TrueSpace technology to provide shockingly immersive sound so you can feel everything you watch. While not all content is Atmos-encoded, it intelligently analyzes what you’re watching and upmixes it to create an immersive multi-channel sound experience. Plus, it has an A.I. Dialogue Mode to balance voices and surround sound for ultra-crisp vocal clarity.

"The sound is incredible and Bose is now delivering a much more ‘mature’ fuller sound than in years past. I'm truly impressed. Plus the fact that you can stream music from your phone makes this one of the best speaker options well under $500. Skip the Sonos and get a Bose for sure. You could get the subwoofer and still spend less than the Sonos soundbar alone," one happy customer shared.