Grimace, Liberty's Ellie the Elephant Going to McDonald's All American Games

Ellie the Elephant, the New York Liberty's mascot, and Grimace are taking over Brooklyn -- a dynamic duo we've never seen together before, but now we've learned why they're hanging out.

The surprise friendship is all about teaming up to welcome the 2025 McDonald's All American Games to Brooklyn April 1st at Barclays Center, Ellie's WNBA home turf -- and they were super pumped about it when TMZ caught up with them.

Trust us, you’ve gotta check out the video -- no one’s more hyped about the hoops news than these 2, except maybe Grimace's crew at McDonald's ... which just made the official announcement about The Games -- with tickets now on sale!

Mickey D's has a great pair of ambassadors ... fact is, both Ellie and Grimace have recently become internet sensations -- Grimace was the Mets' good luck charm in the playoffs, and ditto for Ellie and the Liberty's WNBA playoff run.

So, it's no surprise they teamed up to plug the news.

IYDK, the McDonald's All American Games are a huge deal, featuring the top boys and girls high school basketball players from the U.S. and Canada.