South Korean Singer Jihyo Visits Hawaii for Fun Vacation

Jihyo is all about practicing aloha these days ... because she's on a tropical getaway in Hawaii.

The South Korean singer is soaking up the sun and the sights on Oahu ... doing the tourist thing in Waikiki, where she's posing for pics in front of a bunch of surfboards.

Doesn't look like Jihyo is hanging ten, but she's ten toes down on the island ... hitting up a few different beaches and going for a scenic drive along the coast.

Jihyo's rocking out too ... as any fine musician would.

Check out the photos ... and try not to get FOMO ... Welcome to the 50th state, Jihyo!!!