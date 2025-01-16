Chantel Jeffries Gets Down 'N Dirty on South Africa Excursion

Chantel Jeffries is letting it all hang out on her most recent vacation ... baring all on a trip to South Africa -- sharing images of herself scrubbing down in a bathtub.

The model and actress posted a series of pics to Instagram Thursday morning ... posing in a barely-there bikini -- and even stripping completely naked to take a bath in her rental.

Of course, no celeb can go to Africa without taking a safari through the beautiful landscape ... and, Chantel did just that -- photographing a couple cheetahs laying together in the grass.

Jeffries definitely brought the right equipment to capture her whole trip ... showing off a high-tech camera in one snap -- perfect for photographing all the beauty the country has to offer.

She also shot off a few arrows from her quiver when given the opportunity ... but, it doesn't look like she was hunting anything.

Chantel's been enjoying some much-needed time off in recent months ... 'cause before she left for South Africa, she hit Aspen for a skiing trip -- sharing some snaps from atop the mountain and even attending a snow polo tournament.