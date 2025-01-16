Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chantel Jeffries Gets Down 'N Dirty on South Africa Excursion

Chantel Jeffries Gets Down 'N Dirty on South Africa Excursion

Chantel Jeffries Gets Down 'N Dirty On South Africa Excursion
Chantel Jeffries is letting it all hang out on her most recent vacation ... baring all on a trip to South Africa -- sharing images of herself scrubbing down in a bathtub.

The model and actress posted a series of pics to Instagram Thursday morning ... posing in a barely-there bikini -- and even stripping completely naked to take a bath in her rental.

Of course, no celeb can go to Africa without taking a safari through the beautiful landscape ... and, Chantel did just that -- photographing a couple cheetahs laying together in the grass.

Jeffries definitely brought the right equipment to capture her whole trip ... showing off a high-tech camera in one snap -- perfect for photographing all the beauty the country has to offer.

She also shot off a few arrows from her quiver when given the opportunity ... but, it doesn't look like she was hunting anything.

Chantel's been enjoying some much-needed time off in recent months ... 'cause before she left for South Africa, she hit Aspen for a skiing trip -- sharing some snaps from atop the mountain and even attending a snow polo tournament.

She went a little farther than Colorado for this trip ... and, she's clearly loving every minute of it!

