Beckham, LeBron, Other Celebs Hit Up Carbone Party for Formula 1 Grand Prix Weekend

Play video content TMZ.com

There was a massive party in South Beach Friday night ... and just about every celeb in the 305 was there.

Wyclef Jean performed "Hips Don't Lie" -- the song he's featured with on Shakira. She was MIA from the party.

Now get this ... the sit-down dinner was $3k a person, and that got you meatballs, oysters, caviar, piazzas, pastas and LOTS of tequila.

The 300 partygoers called it a night at around 3 AM.