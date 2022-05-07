Beckham, LeBron, Other Celebs Hit Up Carbone Party for Formula 1 Grand Prix Weekend
5/7/2022 7:38 AM PT
There was a massive party in South Beach Friday night ... and just about every celeb in the 305 was there.
The bash was thrown by American Express in partnership with The h.wood Group and Sports Illustrated during Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend. The party, called Carbone Beach -- after awesome chef Mario Carbone -- drew tons of stars, including, David Beckham, Derek Jeter, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, LeBron James, James Corden, Patrick Mahomes, Rich Paul, Wyclef Jean, Jorge Perez and Wayne Boich.
But, wait ... there's more ... Chantel Jeffries, Larsa Pippen, Serena and Venus Williams, Fabolous and Food God.
Wyclef Jean performed "Hips Don't Lie" -- the song he's featured with on Shakira. She was MIA from the party.
Now get this ... the sit-down dinner was $3k a person, and that got you meatballs, oysters, caviar, piazzas, pastas and LOTS of tequila.
The 300 partygoers called it a night at around 3 AM.
As we reported, Travis Scott will hit the stage Saturday night at another Grand Prix event at E11EVEN in Miami. It's apparent ... Travis is slowly getting back into the swing of things after last November's Astroworld tragedy.