Stars At Coachella 2022 Day 2!

The Indio Desert is in full swing as the second day of the Coachella Music Festival heated up the festival goers and tons of Hollywood celebs in the process.

Olivia Culpo, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, David Dobrik were just a few of the famous faces that could be spotted roaming the desert for while acts like Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Billie Eilish ... and even music composer Danny Elfman performed to the excited throngs of fans.

The day was not only filled with music and art ... there was a ton of VIP parties going down in the surrounding area. Anastasia Karanikolaou and Lena Waithe partied at the Spotify Party while Revolve continued their model day parties.

This year's fest has been getting referred to as the "Influencer Olympics" and you can see why ... people like YouTuber James Charles and Lele Pons have been making most of the photo ops around the grounds.