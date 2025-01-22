H.S. Basketball Player Floors Two Opponents W/ Vicious Haymakers, Cops Investigating

A teenage basketball player floored two of his opponents with vicious haymakers during a game earlier this month ... and the punches were so violent, TMZ Sports has learned cops are now investigating the situation.

The contest went down at around 6 PM on Jan. 3 in Georgia ... when Sonoraville High School was taking on Rockmart in Calhoun.

With a little less than half the tilt remaining, a Rockmart player could be seen on video shoving a Sonoraville athlete to the ground. Seconds later, after the boy had gotten up from the push, the Rockmart player leveled him back to the hardwood with a huge right hand.

As another Sonoraville player raced in to defend his teammate, the Rockmart player then bulldozed him with a big right too.

Thankfully, bystanders intervened before things turned even more physical.

According to a Gordon County Sheriff's Office incident report we obtained, the 16-year-old's violent outburst started because his opponent "kept calling him the N-word and he lost his temper."

The report does not state whether or not the boy admitted to using racist language. We've reached out to Sonoraville High for comment, but haven't heard back yet.

The puncher is now facing two charges of simple battery, the police documents state.