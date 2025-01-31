525-Pound Bear Found Under Evacuated House in Altadena

Don't come for this Altadena bear's picnic basket -- 'cause he's so jacked, Animal Control couldn't even tranquilize him to remove him from underneath a suburban home.

Here's the deal ... when a homeowner in the area returned to their home after the evacuation order related to the Eaton Fire near Pasadena was lifted, he called the utility company to get his service turned back on.

But, they said they couldn't do it -- 'cause the guy had a 525-pound bear living underneath his home!

It's unclear how the massive mammal ended up underneath the home -- tons of animals ended up in different areas of L.A. while attempting to escape flames from the wildfires ... but, it's unclear if that's what happened here.

When experts from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived, they took one look at the big ol' bear and decided it wouldn't be a good idea to tranquilize this behemoth while he was under the house ... so, instead they filled a trap full of delicious goods and waited for the bear to come out.

He came out of the crawlspace within minutes, according to the Fish and Wildlife team, who trapped the creature ... and, they took him to Angeles National Forest, where they collared him for future tracking, and ultimately released him.

Neighbors told a local outlet in L.A. that they know the bear from the area -- and have affectionately named him "Barry."