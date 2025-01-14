Coyote Hiding in Chicago Supermarket Cooler Yanked Out by Tail, on Video

Play video content X/@eddiebarstool

Wile E. Coyote isn't the smartest mutt in the game ... as proved by a Midwestern coyote going viral for its daring supermarket break-in.

Check it out ... police officers responded to an Aldi grocery store in a Chicago neighborhood after a wild animal made its way into one of the upright display coolers Monday. Onlookers are quick to assume the unwanted guest is a raccoon or a possum -- since both creatures are known for being pesty scavengers.

The surprise shopper is none other than a coyote, however ... and two officers poke and prod the deli section with brooms.

The beast is determined to stay in the well-stocked cooler, even after being dragged out by its tail. Watch the video ... the coyote makes a quick leap back into the cold foods, much to the displeasure of the cops.

Where's the Road Runner when you need him?!?

The coyote has since been apprehended, according to Fox 32 ... the wild pooch is now in the custody of Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation -- where they plan to assess and possibly release the animal back into the wild.