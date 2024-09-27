Tommy Richman Howlin' Like a 'Coyote' at His Album Release Party

Play video content TMZ.com

Tommy Richman -- the singer behind the "Million Dollar Baby" hit all over your playlists this year -- released his first album since blowing up big on Friday ... enter his "Coyote" era!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Tommy celebrating with his friends and family last night inside Hubble Studio in downtown Los Angeles ... the place appeared to be designed like a desert setting ... even adding taxidermied coyotes for extra effect.

Tommy basically cussed out the crowd while instructing them to fight attention deficiency and dedicate 30 minutes to listen to his album -- because it had songs they never heard before!!!

"Million Dollar Baby" is closing in on a billion Spotify streams after dropping back in April, yet Tommy didn't include it or its successful follow-up single "Devil Is A Lie" on the new project.

Play video content TMZ.com

The passion is understandable ... Tommy says he and the team worked on the album for over a year -- it's disrespectful to just skim through it!!!