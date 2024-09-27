Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tommy Richman Howlin' Like a 'Coyote' at His Album Release Party

Tommy Richman Howlin' Like a 'Coyote' ... At Album Release Party!!! 🌵

BIG DEBUT
TMZ.com

Tommy Richman -- the singer behind the "Million Dollar Baby" hit all over your playlists this year -- released his first album since blowing up big on Friday ... enter his "Coyote" era!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Tommy celebrating with his friends and family last night inside Hubble Studio in downtown Los Angeles ... the place appeared to be designed like a desert setting ... even adding taxidermied coyotes for extra effect.

092724-tommy-richman-coyotes
TMZ.com

Tommy basically cussed out the crowd while instructing them to fight attention deficiency and dedicate 30 minutes to listen to his album -- because it had songs they never heard before!!!

"Million Dollar Baby" is closing in on a billion Spotify streams after dropping back in April, yet Tommy didn't include it or its successful follow-up single "Devil Is A Lie" on the new project.

Tommy Richman
INTERNATIONAL MOVES
TMZ.com

The passion is understandable ... Tommy says he and the team worked on the album for over a year -- it's disrespectful to just skim through it!!!

INLINE-DIDDY Indictment-click to stream

It's been a breakout, blockbuster year for Tommy -- he dodged a radio war with Funk Flex and was a guest of honor at Usher's L.A. Tour spot this week ... so the new album arrived right on time!!!

related articles