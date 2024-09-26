Rosalía Throws Star-Studded 32nd Birthday Bash in Paris

Rosalía's 32nd birthday made the City of Light shine brighter ... given the number of stars in attendance at the singer's big bash.

The Spanish artist's birthday celebration took place in Paris, France Wednesday evening at the Hotel Particulier -- which sits in the romantic city's Montmartre neighborhood.

Rosalía dressed to the nines for her party, stepping out in a chic white top and matching flared skirt, carrying a brown fur stole. Who said you can't wear white after Labor Day???

Though, we should note, Paris Fashion Week likely helped curate the star-studded guest list ... given the fact that most of these celebs were already in town for the seasonal event.

Nonetheless, plenty of stars looked giddy to be out and about celebrating Rosalía. Kendall and Gigi arrived at the hotel holding onto one another ... with GH rocking a fall-theme maxi skirt, and KJ channeling Bianca Censori with her nude-colored dress.

Sister Kylie also put on a bold display ... opting for a strapless, black leather minidress. While Kylie entered the party with BFF Stassie, her former bestie, Jordyn Woods, who she's reconnected with after controversy, also made an appearance at the party.

Rosalía certainly has a lot to celebrate ... in addition to her birthday, the singer dropped a new song, "Omega," on Tuesday. The song, which features music artist Ralphie Choo, teases what's to come for her upcoming album ... her first in a couple years.