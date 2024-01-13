Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jeremy Allen White Seals the Deal with Rosalía with Intimate Kiss

Jeremy Allen White Intimately Kisses Rosalía In L.A. ... They're An Item!!!

1/13/2024 7:37 AM PT
Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia Pack on PDA in Downtown Los Angeles
SplashNews.com

Forget the dating rumors about Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía ... the two are officially item because we caught them embracing in an intimate kiss!

jeremy allen white rosalia
SplashNews.com

The couple was photographed going out Thursday for a walk to buy a pack of cigarettes in downtown Los Angeles. During their trip, Rosalía got passionate with Jeremy as he stood back against a car.

jeremy allen white rosalia
SplashNews.com

Check out these images, obtained by TMZ ... the lovebirds left no doubt about their relationship status, locking lips as Rosalía wrapped her arms around Jeremy. In other pictures, the pair clutched each other tightly and held hands as they strolled down a city block.

jeremy allen white rosalia
Backgrid

Of course, rumors about their budding romance have been swirling for a while. Last month, Jeremy was spotted giving the Puerto Rican singer a few pecks on the cheek while cuddling in the cold December breeze in Westwood.

Backgrid

In October 2023, they were seen out at the Santa Monica farmers market where Jeremy's arms were overflowing with flowers.

jeremy allen white
Getty

This past week, though, Jeremy went solo to the Golden Globes, where he snagged the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role as chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in the Hulu series, "The Bear."

jeremy allen white with ex Addison
Backgrid

In May 2023, Jeremy split from his wife Addison Timlin, who filed for divorce after three years of marriage. Ever since, Jeremy has been enjoying his bachelor's life -- even more so now with his new girlfriend, Rosalía.

