Jeremy Allen White Seals the Deal with Rosalía with Intimate Kiss

Forget the dating rumors about Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía ... the two are officially item because we caught them embracing in an intimate kiss!

The couple was photographed going out Thursday for a walk to buy a pack of cigarettes in downtown Los Angeles. During their trip, Rosalía got passionate with Jeremy as he stood back against a car.

Check out these images, obtained by TMZ ... the lovebirds left no doubt about their relationship status, locking lips as Rosalía wrapped her arms around Jeremy. In other pictures, the pair clutched each other tightly and held hands as they strolled down a city block.

Of course, rumors about their budding romance have been swirling for a while. Last month, Jeremy was spotted giving the Puerto Rican singer a few pecks on the cheek while cuddling in the cold December breeze in Westwood.

In October 2023, they were seen out at the Santa Monica farmers market where Jeremy's arms were overflowing with flowers.

This past week, though, Jeremy went solo to the Golden Globes, where he snagged the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role as chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in the Hulu series, "The Bear."