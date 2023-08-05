Jeremy Allen White Kisses Ashley Moore During Divorce from Wife

Jeremy Allen White is just like his character on "The Bear" -- head over heels and crazy in love with a woman who's caught his eye ... only here, she shares his occupation.

The actor was in L.A. Saturday, and very publicly smooching with model/actress Ashley Moore -- going heavy on the PDA, no doubt. Check it out ... the two of them weren't hiding their infatuation for one another, with their lips locking and arms all wrapped up too.

When they weren't laying it on the thick with the affection ... they were either walking side by side, or looking deep into the other's eyes -- with wide smiles as they enjoyed the day.

Of course, this is interesting for a number of reasons -- the biggest being that Jeremy's in the middle of a divorce with his estranged wife Addison Timlin ... with whom he shares children.

Interestingly, he was just hanging out with Addison last weekend ... and there, too, he was showing the love -- giving her a ton of hugs and even a kiss on the head. Some speculated that meant the two of them were getting back together ... obviously not, though.

No word on where Jeremy met Ashley -- there's no shared projects between them that we can see -- but however they crossed paths ... he's very clearly taken with her and then some.

And if you're wondering who the heck she is to begin with -- well, that's fair. She's not really big time (yet), and only has a handful of TV/movie/music appearances under her belt. She is, however, and up-and-coming model ... and has done campaigns with the best of 'em.

Oh, and she's a total smoke show ... typical beautiful model-type of the L.A. variety, indeed.