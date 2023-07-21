'The Bear' Star Jeremy Allen White Looks Ripped on Morning Hike

Jeremy Allen White plays a chef on "The Bear" -- but he's ripped like a bodybuilder -- taking in a shirtless hike in the sweltering heat.

The actor was spotted out in Studio City Thursday with his top popped off and hanging from his shorts. Unclear if he started with it on, but regardless, we ain't complaining.

The 32-year-old has always been fit, but it's possible he's ramped things up for his upcoming role in "The Iron Claw" where he plays Kerry Von Erich, an American pro wrestler who was a member of the Von Erich family of wrestlers.

Jeremy also made some time to meet up with his "Shameless" costars Thursday to march with fellow actors on strike -- including Noel Fisher and Isidora Goreshter.

There's a ton of buzz around Jeremy with the Emmys fast approaching ... he's nominated for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy Series alongside Jason Sudeikis, Martin Short, Bill Hader and Jason Segel.

Award or not, he's still a 10/10 on the shirtless scale.