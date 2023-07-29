Jeremy Allen White Hugs It Out with Estranged Wife During Family Outing

Jeremy Allen White might be getting divorced, but he's still on great terms with his estranged wife -- as seen in these pics ... which show them playing nice with their cubs.

The 'Bear' star hit up a park in L.A. Saturday, where he reunited with Addison Timlin and their 2 young daughters, Ezer and Dolores. We're hearing there was some kind of soccer practice going down ... and that Jeremy showed up for what seems to be a little daddy time.

As you can see, he was playing with their kids ... and the 4 of them actually walked to the parking lot together. More importantly, though -- JAW embraced Addison ... quite lovingly.

The exes were seen hugging it out a few different times, and it looks like Jeremy even planted a kiss on Addison's head at one point as they were departing. On its face, it looked like they were all kumbaya -- and yes, this is a very clear example of solid co-parenting.

We know that, for now, they're going their separate ways ... but it's just evidence that not every Hollywood divorce has to be ugly. They oftentimes are (see Costner), but it looks like Jeremy and Addison got this thing figured out, at least when it comes to their little ones.

Jeremy and Addison married in 2019, but were together for a while before that. Of course, Jeremy's star is on the rise because of his hit show ... but it's still all love for the fam.