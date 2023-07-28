'The Bear' Star Jeremy Allen White Has Lunch With Friends Amid Divorce

Jeremy Allen White isn't letting his divorce from Addison Timlin cause him a lack of appetite ... because he was photographed chowing down with a couple buddies.

"The Bear" and "Shameless" star seemed to be having a good ol' time with his boys Thursday as they strolled up to All Time restaurant in L.A., where they grabbed some grub.

Check out these photos, obtained by TMZ, which show Jeremy looking ripped in a tank top while casually chatting with his friends.

TMZ broke the story ... Addison filed for divorce in May after more than 3 years of marriage. The situation is complicated because the now estranged couple share two young daughters -- Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2.