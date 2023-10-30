Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía Shop For Flowers at Farmers Market

Jeremy Allen White and singer Rosalía took a day trip to a Los Angeles farmers market ... further fueling those dating rumors from the last couple weeks with a giant bouquet of flowers.

The two were spotted Sunday, with "The Bear" star carrying a large bouquet while the 31-year-old also cradled a flower in her hand, presumably a gift from Jeremy.

Both looked pretty casual and comfortable around the other ... the actor wore a khaki cardigan, baggy black joggers and a baseball cap. Rosalía with a blue tie-dye hoodie, white shorts, and biker buckle-up boots.

While they have both yet to confirm their relationship status, the photos are pretty telling, not to mention, their sighting comes after they fueled romance speculation last week with a dinner date and a Los Angeles screening of "Wild Things."

Play video content 8/5/23 BACKGRID

Remember, it was back in August when White was spotted locking lips with actress Ashley Moore in a very public display of affection. The smooch came amid his divorce from his estranged wife Addison Timlin with whom he shares two young daughters, Ezer and Dolores.

TMZ broke the story Addison had filed for divorce in May after three years of marriage. They appeared to be friendly while at their kids' soccer practice in July; however, in docs obtained by TMZ earlier this month, it was revealed that Jeremy agreed to test for alcohol as part of a custody agreement he has with Addison.