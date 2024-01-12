Jeremy Allen White Doesn't Want Couch From Calvin Klein Shoot, It's Free

Play video content TMZ.com

Jeremy Allen White says he ain't interested in the sofa from his Calvin Klein underwear shoot -- even though it's free on the web right now ... for whoever wants to come claim it.

We got Jeremy at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles Friday and our photog asked him how he felt about the couch being listed for $0 on Facebook Marketplace by a woman claiming the orange couch is literally sitting on top of her NYC building right now ... up for grabs!

You'll recall ... this is the same sofa on which Jeremy stripped down to his underwear for a recent rooftop photo shoot for Calvin Klein in New York City ... snapping a few pics on the rooftop furniture in a spread everyone's going wild for, even now.

Jeremy's a pretty humble guy ... he says the $0 price tag is about what it's worth, and he doesn't think the couch belongs in a museum somewhere either. Dude ain't interested in it for himself either, BTW ... he says he's got more couches than he can deal with.

The famous piece of furniture popped up on FB this week for free ... with the lady listing it writing, "Guess what? I've got the hottest seat in town – the legendary red corduroy couch that a famous celebrity chef (in not-so-many clothes) sat on in the commercial everyone’s talking about." She goes on to say her hubby had the hookup, but it's been left behind.

She's offering it up for free to anyone who wants to come and grab it -- but they gotta do all the heavy lifting themselves. As for the price tag ($0), JAW thinks that sounds about right.