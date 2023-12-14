Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía Embrace During Date Night Smoke Break

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía are looking like a couple twin flames ... kissing and hugging on date night, even while taking a smoke break from their romantic dinner.

"The Bear" star and the Spanish singer went out to dinner Wednesday night, showing some PDA as they puffed on cigarettes outside a restaurant in L.A.'s Westwood neighborhood.

Jeremy planted a couple kisses on Rosalía's cheek and they embraced between drags ... and engaged in what looks like some fun and stimulating conversation.

It's a bit of life imitating art, at least for Jeremy -- his TV show character is constantly stepping away from the restaurant chaos to inhale a cigarette ... only this time, he's got a pretty hot smoke partner with him.

The date night is more evidence Jeremy and Rosalía are going strong ... we saw them last month hanging out -- also smoking -- which came on the heels of a farmer's market outing.

We're told Jeremy and Rosalía arrived separately at the restaurant, but they left together.