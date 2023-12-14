Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía Embrace During Date Night Smoke Break

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE & Rosalía Smoking Date Night With a PDA Break!!!

12/14/2023 10:09 AM PT
Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia Have Smoke Break During Date Night
Launch Gallery
Smoke And a Snuggle Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía are looking like a couple twin flames ... kissing and hugging on date night, even while taking a smoke break from their romantic dinner.

"The Bear" star and the Spanish singer went out to dinner Wednesday night, showing some PDA as they puffed on cigarettes outside a restaurant in L.A.'s Westwood neighborhood.

Backgrid

Jeremy planted a couple kisses on Rosalía's cheek and they embraced between drags ... and engaged in what looks like some fun and stimulating conversation.

Backgrid

It's a bit of life imitating art, at least for Jeremy -- his TV show character is constantly stepping away from the restaurant chaos to inhale a cigarette ... only this time, he's got a pretty hot smoke partner with him.

jeremy allen rosalia
TMZ.com

The date night is more evidence Jeremy and Rosalía are going strong ... we saw them last month hanging out -- also smoking -- which came on the heels of a farmer's market outing.

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía Shop Together at Farmers Market
Launch Gallery
Flower Power Launch Gallery
Backgrid

We're told Jeremy and Rosalía arrived separately at the restaurant, but they left together.

jeremy allen white with ex Addison
Backgrid

Jeremy's still going through a divorce that seems pretty amicable ... he just met up on Tuesday with his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, and their two young daughters.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later