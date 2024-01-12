Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
UK Government Agency Denies FKA Twigs' Double Standards Claim Over CK Ad

FKA TWIGS's CK Ad NOT BANNED IN UK OVER RACE ... Says Gov. Agency

1/12/2024 3:40 PM PT
FKA Twigs suggested that the UK banning her Calvin Klein ad was a double standard -- and seemed to suggest race was a factor ... but the org that nixed it is calling BS.

UK's Advertising Standards Authority -- which has authority over this sorta thing -- tells TMZ their final assessment on whether an ad stays or goes is based solely on their responsibility and offense rules -- and FKA's ad broke 'em on objectification and inappropriate targeting.

The photo in question shows Twigs showing some side-boob & butt/thigh but covering the rest of her modesty with a denim shirt -- not the raciest shot in the world, but it's been pointed out that Kendall Jenner's similarly racy CK ad got a free pass across the pond recently.

The ASA tells us they took a hard look at the two "similar but, crucially, subtly different ads" -- but it was Twigs' ad that they took issue with ... 'cause she was far more revealing than Kendall was.

Take a look at the pics and you'll see ... Twigs is showing some side-boob and part of her buttocks -- whereas Kendall is wearing jeans and fully covering her chest with her hands.

FKA Twigs' and Jeremy Allen White'
Also, unless you've been hiding under a rock ... Jeremy Allen White's recent steamy CK ad has been doing the rounds everywhere lately -- including the UK -- a decision that's fueled widespread discussion on "double standards," as FKA put it.

But, ASA isn't backing down ... telling us they understand there's a fine line between judging what is and isn't likely to cause offense --  but it's their job to make the call.

They end by spelling it out in layman's terms -- FKA's ad has been banned under the rules on advertising and not in any other context ... whether it's race, sex or anything else.

