FKA Twigs Dragged by Taylor Swift Fans Over Kanye 'Famous' Bed Reenactment

Taylor Swift's loyal army of fans are coming after FKA Twigs over a perceived shot -- and it all has to do with an apparent reenactment of Kanye West's 'Famous' music video.

The indie artist posted a massive photo and video dump on Instagram the other day, recapping what she's been working on as an end-of-year tease of what's to come. It's a lot of random clips of her goofing around, as well as some snippets of her singing/recording, but one video in the mix got a double take from Swifties ... perhaps for good reason.

It features Twigs, multi-instrumentalist Eartheater and some other pals of theirs laying in a bed, with everyone looking like they're asleep. The camera angle is taken from above, and pans across everybody from left to right ... and at the end, they break character/laugh it up.

FKA didn't explicitly address the bed clip -- simply writing, "this year i have been making my album in cabs in berlin, huts in big sur, caves in ibiza, roads in hackney, i have written lyrics by lakes in prague and in the toilets of raves with a biro on the back of my hand."

On its face, it could just be a taste of a collab between herself and Earth -- and it could also be completely innocent/unrelated to Ye's 2016 song/music vid that looks awfully similar.

Unfortunately for Twigs, Swifites took offense to it ... as they seem to feel this is a dig that's mocking Ye's visual treatment -- which featured a fake nude Taylor right next to fake Ye/Kim.

Taylor herself never addressed it, but people in her camp have expressed outrage over Kanye putting her likeness in there ... and many have gone to call it a crude publicity stunt teetering on revenge porn. It was just the latest development in their longstanding feud.

Now that Twigs has seemingly referenced that old wound with a recreation, of sorts -- intentionally or not -- the Swifites are out in force in her comment section ... and elsewhere online, and they're tearing Twigs are new one with a lot of angry comments/insults.

You can hop into the FKA Twigs trend and see the discourse for yourself -- on the one hand, you have Taylor's base going to bat for their idol, but on the other ... you got FKA's army defending her as well, and labeling the Swifties a toxic and misguided bunch.

FWIW, Taylor has not spoken out on this yet ... frankly, she probably isn't even aware of it. There's been no bad blood between these two ladies either -- in fact, Twigs has spoken fondly of Taylor in the past ... but they're not necessarily good friends or anything like that.