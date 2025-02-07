TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Before date night with your other half ... celebrate Galentine's Day with your girls!

Created and popularized by Parks & Recreation, February 13 has become a celebration of female friendship for women everywhere -- reinforcing Leslie Knope's code of putting "hoes before bros."

To mark the occasion, we've tracked down everything you need for an epic, heart-filled girls' night in ... from self-care essentials to red heart-printed PJs.

Every self-care or spa night needs eye patches -- and the Grace & Stella variety pack has something for everyone!

The combo pack includes a 24-pair pack of each of Grace & Stella's best-selling undereye masks, in moisturizing (pink), energizing (gold), and illumination (blue) options. While all colors contain the brand's unique formula of skincare properties, including hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and hydrolyzed vegetable protein, each pack also features specific ingredients to tailor to whatever your undereye area may require.

"I love these patches because they are individually wrapped and super moist," a five-star reviewer wrote. "They do what it promises and the price is sooo good. They are refreshing and they are really great with sensitive skin like mine. I will continue to buy these. Highly recommend."

Comfy pajamas are a girls' night essential, and for a Galentine's Day get-together, check out Ekouaer's adorable heart-printed pajama set!

These super comfortable PJs feature a short-sleeved button-down top and matching long pants. The set -- which is white and features a red heart print -- is ultra soft, lightweight, and stretchy, making it the perfect choice for a chill night in.

And while the set gives off a Valentine's Day theme, the simple print can be worn all year round. Still, for those who want to get another option as well, the set comes in a wide-variety of colors!

Body Restore's Amore shower steamers are the perfect V-Day-themed gift for your galentines!

Each bag comes with 15 floral rose-scented tablets. These shower bombs -- which are made of natural essential oils -- help you relax, unwind, and de-stress right from your shower! Just drop the tablet into the bottom of the shower ... and watch your worries float away as it dissolves.

"This product and products like it work extremely well for you in the shower," a happy Amazon customer wrote. "They make you feel always fresh and ready for the day with the aroma they release in the rejuvenating of sorts spa type Shower at home. I would definitely recommend this product."

Who needs a trip to the spa when you can bring the spa to your Galentine's Day party?

The VogueNowFacial Steamer Spa Kit has everything you may need for a self-care-themed get-together -- you'll leave the party feeling relaxed, and with flawless, glowing skin!

The 17-piece set comes with an iconic facial steamer, ultrasonic scrubber, a spa headband, five jelly face masks, four extraction tools, two dermaplaning tools, a spatula brush, a facial cleansing brush, and a jade roller.

Step into comfort with HIPINISS' memory foam slippers! These fluffy and soft slippers will have you ready to celebrate Galentine's Day with your pals in comfort while enjoying their holiday-themed pale pink, and red heart print pattern.

And while the slippers -- which feature a high-quality EVA sole -- could be considered V-Day themed, they can be worn all year round ... and they will keep your feet so cozy, you'll want to!

"These shoes are literally more comfortable to stand in than the Uggs slippers I own. They are also adorable and have solid grips on the bottoms so you won’t be sliding around on wood/tile floors," a customer wrote in a five-star review. "I found them to be true to size and they are cozy for the upcoming cold season!"

Capture every moment of your Galentine's Day party with the Polaroid Now+ instant film camera!

This Polaroid camera is the classic instant camera -- but with some super cool bells and whistles. The Now+ has Bluetooth connectivity, and features full manual control, double exposure, light painting, noise trigger, a dual zone auto-switching hyperfocal optical lens system, and more.

What's even cooler about this product? It includes a bonus lens filter kit with five creative lens filters, including starburst, red bignette, orange, yellow, and blue.

Get ready to have so much fun with this Polaroid -- and have the best memories to carry with you (literally) for years to come!

Cheers to friendship! Every girls' night needs some wine glasses -- and these pink crystal-colored, long-stemmed glasses from Physkoa are a great choice for any Galentine's Day soirée!

These six wine glasses feature a 4.7-inch stem, and provided a more generous capacity as they are 16 fluid ounces compared to the standard 12 or 14 ounces. The glassware is stunning, and is hand-blown by skilled artisans ... truly a work of art!

"Love these! Great quality and absolutely beautiful!" a happy customer wrote, while another added in their Amazon review, "Have these for my bar cart and are a gorg addition."

Keep your gals feeling their best selves 24/7 by gifting them these beaded bracelets from Little Words Project. These bracelets -- which are handcrafted and uniquely designed -- feature words of affirmation and encouragement, including the phrases: "You Got This," "You Can," and "Know Your Worth." The bracelets are crafted with unique and colorful beads, brass hardware, and elastic stretch bands ... ensuring a perfect fit for any of your galentines!

What's even better? The Little Words Project is women-founded, community focused, and built on kindness, making them not only a fun and special piece of jewelry, but also in support of a good cause.

The bracelets come in a set of three.

Bring in some red light therapy to your Galentine's Day get-together with the LifePro red light therapy face mask!

This mask -- which features red, blue, pink, and near-infrared light therapy options -- can help reduce the appearance of pimples, visibly smooth lines and wrinkles, and achieve a youthful appearance. The red light is anti-aging and boosts collagen production, the blue light fights acne and balances oily skin and reduces sun damage, the pink light combines both the red and blue light benefits, while the near-infrared invisible light encourages tight, smooth, and supple skin.

Just throw it on and watch your skin transform!

Digital cameras are making a comeback -- and the KODAK PIXPRO camera is the perfect option to capture all of the picture-perfect celebrations from any Galentine's Day party!

This digital camera features 4x optical zoom, a 27mm wide-angle lens, 16 megapixels, and a 1080p full HD video resolution, making it a great choice for taking photos and for filming videos.

One thrilled Amazon customer called the camera the "best investment ever," adding that it's "very lightweight, zooms pretty close" and "was pretty easy to set up and use."

"Overall exactly what I wanted," the person added in their five-star review.

