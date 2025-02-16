Amazon's President's Day Sale: Deals on Smart Home Electronics

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Looking to have your very own home robot(s)?

Take advantage of Amazon's President's Day sale to enhance your living space with everything from home security to smart vacuums, lights and sound systems.

Create the dream home you've always imagined and then give yourself some peace of mind, with the best deals on a variety of home needs ... and wants!

Feel more secure and connected than ever before with the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus.

Ring is the most trusted name in home security and this mounted camera not only ensures you'll see exactly what's going on, the two-way talk feature allows you to communicate in real time with anyone at your door.

The kit comes with two motion-activated LED spotlights to put any would-be burglars on blast, while colored night vision lenses offer the best picture possible of who's there. The connected app allows you to see what's happening, record video, and even chat with visitors and guests from anywhere. It even ties to your Alexa so you can hear audio announcements when motion is detected.

"The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (Battery) has been a game-changer for my home security! I love how easy it was to install, and the fact that it's battery-operated means I can place it anywhere without worrying about wires or outlets," wrote on happy customer, calling it a "must-have for home security!"

Looking for a whole-home security system at a great price? You'll feel safer than ever with the Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor Smart Security Cameras system. The video doorbell means you can answer your door from anywhere digitally -- even if you're not home!

Two-way talk means you can easily communicate with whomever it might be, while infrared night vision and Blink's enhanced Outdoor 4 motion detection offers a wider field to be alerted sooner to any unwanted activity on your property. Video can be stored locally or in the cloud for your convenience, while it's Alexa-enabled for total convenience.

"I’m honestly amazed at how much I got for the price of this security camera," wrote one customer. "After using it for a few weeks, it has far exceeded my expectations in terms of both performance and value. If you’re on the hunt for an affordable, reliable security camera that offers excellent features, this one is a steal."

Small package, massive sound. Sonos Sub Mini Black Wireless Subwoofer provides an immersive bass experience with its dual custom woofers offering an incredible low-end sound. The device integrates seamlessly with your existing Sonos ecosystem via wi-fi, while its sleek wireless design means it can match any decor.

This device works across multiple rooms, pairing effortlessly with other Sonos speakers, with the whole system managed through your Sonos app to create a concert experience in every room of your house.

"After all the subs I’ve been through this one finally rings the bell," marveled one customer in their 5-star review. "With two amps built in one for each woofer boom goes the dynamite. A nice clean sound with a thunderous outcome."

Any floor, any problem, it's no issue for the Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum and Mop. Designed to work on hard floors and carpet, this vacuum can pick up everything from wet spills to pet hair. Its dual rubber brushes and robust suction tackle all the dirt while the self-emptying system offering hands-free cleaning up to seven weeks.

The system is adaptable and offers precision navigation and mapping, including 3-D and multi-level programming to ensure the optimal cleaning route that hits every nook and cranny of every floor of your home, while its 4-hour battery time keeps it going until the job is done.

"I'm still not sure how it was able to map the house, rooms etc so accurately, almost scary. lol," marveled one customer. "But it vacuums nicely and when you add the added feature of mopping to it it keeps the floors nice and smooth. You immediately see the impact of using this vacuum."

Why bother trying to track down the biggest screen possible when you can just project one as big as your wall? The AuKing Smart Projector with Wifi and Bluetooth connects to your home audio system and supports major apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and many more.

With auto-focus and image correction, your picture will stay crystal clear without manual adjustments, while the adjustable stand means you can work it at any angle -- even on the ceiling or outdoors! The 4K projector supports 4K input and offers brighter and clearer pictures than other 1080P projectors.

"This is the best projector I have purchased," says one happy shopper. "Easy set up, clear picture that adjusts automatically ( even in day) and great audio. Built in apps make this projector so easy to start viewing whatever you want to watch. Great for movie nights with the family. A total money saver!"

Know exactly what's going on inside your home at any moment with this Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit Home Security System. The set includes one Base Station, two Keypads, eight Contact Sensors, two Motion Detectors, and one Range Extender.

The system can notify your mobile device when its triggered, while it works seamlessly with all of your Ring devices through the Ring app. It even works with Alexa, allowing you to arm and disarm the system with just your voice.

One customer said they were able to help keep their mother safe from another state with this system, writing, "We are now able to see the cameras at Mom's house with our own cameras. We get notifications when a person is detected, if the alarm went off and when all the lights are turned off at night ... Ring has forever changed my life and made me much closer to my mother and she now feels much safer now that her 'boys' are looking after her."

Turn your outdoor landscaping and decor into a magical wonderland with these SLARY LED Hardscape Color Changing Lights. Available in an 8-pack, you might not want to stop with just one once you see how they can illuminate your space with up to 16 million colors. The colors can change, adjust to brightness and even change via camera recognition or with the rhythm of the music, while the Surplife App manages it all.

With a working temperature range of -4℉ to 122℉, as well as a waterproof grade of IP65, these lights are suitable for almost any environment. Perfect for steps, walls, barbecue and fire pits, decks, flowerbeds and however else you can imagine, you can make your outdoor space truly unique.

"These lights are well-designed and were easy for my husband to install," wrote one reviewer. "I love finally having colored landscape lights and being able to change the colors so easily! They are also dimmable, which is great for places where we want soft, glowing accent lighting. They are absolutely beautiful!"

With its auto-recharge feature and powerful 3-stage cleaning system, this is one iRobot Rooma Vac Robot Vacuum you can just leave alone to do the job. Smart navigation and mapping will see the vacuum clean in efficient rows, maneuvering around obstacles without drops.

The iRobot app allows for easy setup and control of your vacuum system, with features like scheduling, remote monitoring, and even detailed cleaning reports. Its compact design allows it to fit in the tightest spaces under furniture, while its edge-sweeping brush keeps edges and corners spick-and-span.

One busy mom offered her praise, writing, "After finally biting the bullet I regret that I didn’t buy a Roomba years ago. I don’t have to apologize to guests and I can finally walk barefoot in my house without having 100 tiny crumbs attaching to the bottom of my feet. I love this thing more than I have ever loved any appliance or cleaning tool I have every owned."

Don't forget the drop and leave your bottom hanging? The Sonos Sub 4 Wireless Subwoofer has got you covered with powerful low-frequency output in an elegant, sculptured design with matte finish to complement your existing Sonos system, and match any decor -- you can even tuck it under your sofa.

With distortion-free audio and Dual Sonos-engineered drivers, you'll get a crystal-clear sound without distortion, buzz, or rattle. Instead, you'll have nothing but total sound immersion ... especially if paired with a Sonos Sub with Arc Ultra or Beam soundbar.

"Whether it’s an action-packed movie or a music playlist, the Sub provides those low-frequency tones that truly bring the experience to life," writes on customer. "Explosions, rumbling effects, and bass-heavy tracks now feel like they’re happening right in my living room—it’s like having a professional movie theater at home."

The only thing worse than a leak in your house is a leak in your house you didn't know about until it got much, much worse. Now you won't have to worry about it with YoLink Smart Home Starter Kit's Hub & Water Leak Sensor. Just tuck the "puck" style leak sensor near or under your toilets, water heaters, sinks, or anywhere else you might worry about leaks and flooding.

The long-lasting designs means you can go 5 years between batter changes, while the kit's four sensors work in conjunction with the YoLink Hub to begin managing your whole household (the Hub can support over 200 different types of devices) through its own YoLink wireless network.

"This device is incredibly easy to set up and connects seamlessly to my smartphone. The real-time alerts are a game-changer, notifying me instantly if any leaks are detected," wrote one satisfied customer. "I love that I can monitor my home even when I'm away, which gives me great peace of mind."